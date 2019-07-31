MANCHESTER — The man accused of breaking into a Manchester home Tuesday is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital after being arraigned on related charges Wednesday.
Daniel E. Mahoney Jr., 34, was arraigned at Salem District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, wanton defacement of property and possession of a class B drug. No bail was set.
Police say they Mahoney found naked in the basement of the home, surrounded by his urine-soaked clothes — shorts, underwear and a black Kangol hat; two open baggies containing a "white powdery substance;" a hypodermic needle; and a purse containing a cell phone. They also said there was urine on the walls.
A Highwood Road resident had called them at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, believing someone had broken into her house.When she came home that morning, she said she saw a carton of milk on the floor and some of her kitchen drawers opened.
Officers Jennifer Gilson and Ronald Ramos found the woman waiting on her front porch. She led the two officers to the right side of the house and showed them a screen window removed from its framing. In addition, the woman said she could not locate her purse or cell phone.
After searching most of the house, Gilson and Ramos went to inspect a small 5- by 10-foot room in the basement that was fashioned as a workout space. There, they found a nude Mahoney.
While being detained, the 34-year-old told police he didn't know where he was or how he got there. He said he was homeless and was from the Lowell area.
Upon further investigation of the house, Gilson and Ramos found two other baggies containing "a white powdery substance" similar to the one found near Mahoney.
Mahoney was allegedly causing issues in the neighborhood the night prior to the break-in, according to the report.
During follow-up interviews with neighbors, Manchester police were presented with a video of a man trying to gain entry to a locked Highwood Road house. The video was taken at 11:30 p.m. Monday by the homeowner's Ring video doorbell device. The man in the video was shirtless, had a chest tattoo and was wearing a black Kangol hat. Police believe the man is Mahoney; he is described in the report as "having a chest tattoo among other tattoos."
In addition, about 11:40 p.m. that same night, police received a call from another Highwood Road resident regarding a shirtless man with a chest tattoo. The caller claimed the man had knocked on the door and said he was just in a car accident. The person who answered the door left to get his parents, and the shirtless man took off. Police searched but were unable to find the person in question.
"Daniel appeared to me to be the male party that the caller reported knocking on their door ..." wrote Gilson in the report.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
