BOSTON — An annual state budget agreement continues to elude Beacon Hill Democrats almost two weeks after their deadline.
Negotiators plan to work over the weekend to "iron out the details," according to the House's assistant majority leader.
Both branches scheduled rare Friday sessions for the first time this year in case conference committees reached a deal on the budget or on distracted-driving legislation. But after meeting for approximately two minutes, the House adjourned until Monday, ensuring that at least several more days will pass before a final spending plan is enacted.
"We were hopeful that something might have occurred," Rep. Paul Donato told the News Service after the session. "That's the reason why we came in today. But it appears that (negotiators) have made some strides and are working over the weekend. We're hoping that by next week, we will be able to say that we're going to work on a budget."
The six-member fiscal 2020 conference committee began work June 5 to resolve differences between the House and Senate's $42.7 billion budgets, which take varying approaches to University of Massachusetts tuition freezes, drug-pricing reforms and other issues. Conference committee members refuse to discuss what's holding up an agreement and their meetings are private. Donato said he has not heard of a specific issue holding up the talks.
"There's no major problems that we know of," he said. "It's just a question of putting some of the things together."
Massachusetts, which has not implemented an annual spending plan on time since fiscal year 2010, is one of only two states in the country with no budget in place 12 days into the fiscal year. The other state is Ohio.
A $5 billion interim budget is keeping services and government payroll funded.
In addition to the budget, lawmakers are awaiting a report from a separate conference committee tasked with resolving data-collection components of a bill requiring hands-free use of mobile devices while driving. That group first met on June 19.
