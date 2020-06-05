While much of the city is on pause due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, one construction project is moving right along.
The transformation of the defunct Cameron's Restaurant at 206 Main St. into affordable housing is fully underway. The new completion date for what will be known as Harbor Village is two weeks later anticipated, as rainy weather and the coronavirus pandemic have caused delays.
"We are just a little bit off from our original target date," said Ilene Vogel, project manager for developer North Shore Community Development Coalition. "Being that it is a tricky site and especially with COVID — a totally unexpected pandemic — we are pleased with where we are and that we are still targeting a May 2021 completion."
Vogel added the biggest setback so far was getting steel ordered, which is a big component of construction.
"It got slowed down in the manufacturing and in the delivery," she said.
Despite the unexpected delays, Groom Construction is in full building swing at the sire.
Metal fencing, cement buckets, and large machinery line the sides of the section of Main Street shadowed by a tall cement structure that will eventually take the shape of the 100% affordable housing.
"Groom has been really on top of following guidelines," Vogel said about working during a pandemic.
She explained that workers' temperatures are taken daily and the tasks are organized so there are fewer people in a place at a time.
The completed project, as outlined in the coalition application for city Community Preservation Committee funds, will include a four-story, 34,000 square foot building with 30 residential rental units.
The units will be made available for households earning as low as 30% up to 60% of the area median income.
“Development of the mixed-use project, Harbor Village, will contribute to the redevelopment and revitalization of this currently vacant site which is conveniently located within a 15-minute walk of the commuter rail station which connects Gloucester to Boston and is within a five to ten minute walk of basic amenities such as banks, groceries stores, bus stops, and parks,” as is written in the project description.
While the brick-and-mortar work is roughly a year away from completion, the coalition and partner Action Inc. are anticipating how to fill the units.
"Housing is still a big issue," Action Inc. Executive Director Peggy Hegarty-Steck said. "People are desperately seeking housing."
The lottery that will help determine the occupants of each unit will not be launched until the fall.
"It is too soon," Hegarty-Steck said, explaining that more details will be made available on Action's website as fall nears.
