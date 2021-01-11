Housing options for Veterans pupils, staff to be discussed Tuesday morning

As the plans to combine two Gloucester elementary schools begin to take shape, the city will discuss potential sites to temporarily house pupils and teachers during construction of the new school first thing on Tuesday.
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Gloucester public schools district will discuss sites that the pupils and staff of Veterans Memorial Elementary School could potentially call home as a new school building is constructed on Webster Street.
The swing space will be needed for two years as the city combines Veterans with East Gloucester Elementary School at 11 Webster St. East Gloucester pupils and staff will remain in their building until the new school is built, after which East Gloucester is slated for demolition.
As school officials leaf through submissions, they will be looking for space that has 13 classrooms and five spaces for small group instruction; space for art, music, physical education and lunch; and office space for administrators, speech and language, counseling, nursing, and psychological services. The cost of the space must also fall within the $1 million budgeted for the lease.
The swing space must also minimize the need for transportation and be in proximity to Veterans' school zone, be prepared for occupancy by the property owner, and be ready by July 2021 for the student body.
During Tuesday’s meeting, administrators will review and discuss submitted proposals, discuss site visits of each location, and identify what is their next step forward.
