The state’s housing crunch and the new administration's push to create a state housing czar were things Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll emphasized about proposed state budget priorities when speaking at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s economic development breakfast on Wednesday.
“I don’t know that we have a greater priority than housing in the Commonwealth right now,” Driscoll said, saying more than 50% of Bay State renters are “housing insecure.”
“We have a 200,000-unit housing gap in Massachusetts,” Driscoll added, “That is contributing to the high cost of housing. We don’t have enough units. We have vulnerable populations. We are a high-cost state. Many of our young adults, when you can work anywhere, are thinking about where they can work and live that might be a little bit cheaper. That is not good for Massachusetts.”
The Bay State’s population dropped by more than 100,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Driscoll said, with much of that flight due to the high cost of housing.
“So many of us, in communities like Salem and Gloucester, typically the affordable places, our kids cannot afford to live here," she said. "We are having trouble aging in place.”
Driscoll said the administration has filed legislation to create a state housing secretariat.
In recent years, this area of the administration has been overseen by a cabinet secretary that also handles economic development.
“This housing secretary is going to be tasked at looking at not only our most vulnerable populations but this missing middle," Driscoll said. The biggest challenge we have for housing are people who are working, they make too much to … qualify for a subsidy but they don’t make enough to afford rent or can even think about owning a home.” Many are leaving for states such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas because land is much cheaper and more available. Also, she said, older adults are living longer, but there is not the type of housing to support them, so they stay put, and that means a lack of turnover of homes.
Massachusetts lacks housing, housing options, and creating housing is not easy, she said.
“I was on the Cape and they had a saying for me, ‘Everybody’s for affordable housing until it has an address,’” Driscoll said to nervous laughter from the roomful of Cape Ann business leaders and local officials.
“We know this is an issue we need to focus on,” Driscoll said. “That’s additional resources. There’s an urgency around housing. We don’t have enough of it. It doesn’t get built quickly and frankly, in every community it’s a real hardship for people to see how to do it in a way that can be supported by a lot of folks.”
Driscoll said part of the housing challenge is there are 351 cities and towns with 351 sets of zoning ordinances or bylaws. She said the state wants to partner with communities in the creation of housing with technical assistance and help with smart growth and planning and support infrastructure.
“I do think we really want to work with communities to better understand how do we make density our friend," she said. "How do you allow for density that doesn’t take away or detract from the character of neighborhoods that people really love, and enjoy and how do we talk about density in a way that recognizes when people live some place, that’s what creates the vibrancy.”
Housing has been a topic of discussion in the seaport, from failed zoning amendments last year meant to spur the creation of housing to concerns about the impact from the MBTA Communities multi-family zoning, a process that will play out over the next two years. Mayor Greg Verga has pledged to undertake a Comprehensive Planning Initiative to update the city’s master plan.
Verga in a brief interview at the breakfast said the city has completed its Action Plan for the MBTA Communities initiative, a first step in remaining in compliance with the state law.
“The council is going to be taking it up eventually, some new zoning ordinances, but that will be after a year and a half of the master planning,” Verga said.