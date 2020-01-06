How to talk to children about school stabbing

ROCKPORT — After Monday's alarming act of violence at Rockport Middle School, a Cape Ann child psychologist says she believes the best way for the community to move forward is to keep lines of communication open.
Dr. Kate Roberts has advice for adults dealing with their children's feelings as well as their own. She is a certified school psychologist that primarily works at Gloucester Public Schools, and a licensed psychologist who practices in Wenham and Salem.
"I want for everyone to realize there's no place that isn't susceptive to this kind of violence when people are not talking," Roberts said. Young people can experience extreme swings of emotion, especially during their teenage years. She believes providing an outlet for children to vent their feelings is essential during this rough transitional period.
"When they shut down, these things tend to linger and can get worse," she continued. "If their emotions are overwhelming, they need (a space) to talk about them and not act on them."
On Monday morning, a 13-year-old boy stabbed one of his female peers in a Rockport Middle School hallway. The girl was transported to Beverly Hospital for "serious but non-life threatening injuries," according to police.
Roberts, a Manchester resident, understands how this news can come as a shock to many on Cape Ann.
"Around here, where we live, this is not an everyday occurrence, especially in a school setting where people are expected to be safe," she said. "(A student) having a weapon at school, it can add on to the anxiety."
Parents and teachers must stay strong and address the situation head-on with their children, Roberts asserted.
"Kids are going to be talking about it, and there will be a lot of bad information going around," she said. "(Parents) need a sit-down conversation (with their children). Explain it's OK to be open about their feelings and to talk about them."
Business needs to remain as usual going forward, Roberts said. If there's a set schedule at home or during the school day, stick to it. One example she gave was that children may ask to stay up later because they're upset about what had happened at school. This type of rule-breaking could snowball into new, bad habits or unhealthy coping mechanisms.
Ultimately, Roberts understands consoling children through a tragic event is "tall order" for any adult. Adults should always tend to their own needs needs during this time, and "be open to getting help outside of themselves," she said. For teachers, this could mean having conversations with the administration about any safety concerns moving forward.
"Adults can act as strong role models (for children) in these situations," said Roberts. "This is a very important teaching opportunity."
