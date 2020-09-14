The trailer for “Hubie Halloween,” the movie that transformed many Cape Ann and North Shore neighborhoods during the summer of 2019 into Salem during Halloween, was released on Thursday.
The movie was filmed in Salem, Gloucester, Danvers, Marblehead, Beverly and other North Shore towns, and features numerous big-name actors such as Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson and Shaquille O’Neil.
The Happy Madison and Netflix Productions movie can be streamed on Netflix beginning Oct. 7, according to Netflix.
The film, co-written by Sandler, follows his Halloween-obsessed, wacky and widely mocked but still good-natured character, Hubie Dubois, through a murder mystery he must solve to save Halloween night in his hometown of Salem.
Sandler was back in Gloucester in July 2019 to film parts of “Hubie Halloween,” at Cardinal Richard Cushing’s former villa on Western Avenue. Movie crews set up their base camp at Stage Fort Park’s main parking lot.
Sandler and James also starred in Sandler’s “Grown-Ups,” which was filmed in Essex. During the filming of that movie, Sandler and some other stars of “Grown-Ups” leased properties on Gloucester’s Eastern Point, and Sandler was often spotted around Gloucester — including at St. Peter’s Fiesta.