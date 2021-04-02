City employees and elected officials are calling for a change in Gloucester's human resources policy to resolve what they are calling a “systemic problem” that allows for workplace harassment to go uninvestigated and unpunished.
“There is a systemic problem that there is no protection from harassment and hostile work place when it comes from the mayor,” Community Development Director Jill Cahill said Wednesday. “That could be any mayor and that will continue to be a problem in this city if there aren’t changes related to policy and the structure of having the human resource department respond to the mayor.”
Cahill was one of two department heads — the other being Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro — known to have filed workplace harassment complaints against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken over the past several months.
The mayor declined to comment on pending litigation.
An ideal outcome by filing her complaint, Cahill said in an interview, is a positive work environment.
“One of the most important things about attracting and retaining good staff is the work environment,” she said Wednesday. “I think if you look deeper at some of the recent resignations and retirements and people who have moved on, you would find out more often than not that their dissatisfaction is not with the work we do ... It is the work environment.”
Cahill filed a harassment and hostile work environment claim in early February that detailed specific instances in which she had seen the mayor call managers degrading names and discuss the personal business of both staff and city councilors in inappropriate and threatening ways.
In her most recent discussion with the Human Resources Department regarding her complaint, Cahill explained, the manager “was not able to answer my questions about how the policy will play out.”
'Back to the mayor'
“This is one of my biggest concerns about HR policy,” she said. “No matter what the complaint is, even if they go to an outside, independent investigator or outside counsel, that person gives it back to the mayor.”
According to the city's anti-harassment and discrimination prevention policy, “upon receiving a complaint or being advised by a supervisor or manager that a violation of this policy may be occurring or may have occurred, the HR director will notify the appropriate city officials and review the complaint with the city’s legal counsel.”
In a letter to the City Council, Romeo Theken said "city officials" are fact-dependent, writing that if a complaint comes in from an executive branch staffer or executive branch department, then the chief administrative officer and the mayor would be notified.
If the complaint comes in from a non-executive branch staffer or a non-executive branch department head, then the non-executive branch department head, the City Council president and the chairs of the council's Ordinance and Administration and Budget and Finance committees would be notified.
"Our goal is to create and maintain a workplace where people are treated with respect and dignity," Romeo Theken wrote to the Times on Thursday.
“We are confident that our department is able to support our employees in all human resources-related matters,” city Personnel Director Holly Dougwillo wrote to the Times on Thursday.
Romeo Theken noted in the follow-up email that since she became mayor in 2015, her Human Resources Department has received one formal written complaint against her and her administration.
That does not appear to be accurate, as both Ciarametaro and Cahill have filed written complaints. City Council President Steve LeBlanc also said last week that the administration is dealing with more than one complaint.
Cahill's concerns, outlined in her complaint and expressed in a follow-up interview with the Times, are similar to those put forth by Ciarametaro, who told the city’s HR Department the mayor is a “toxic leader” and has made “countless” abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments “regarding race, religion and sexual orientation” about city officials and employees and members of the public.
Both complaints reference the mayor threatening city employees with a "bitch slap."
Outside expert wanted
At least three city councilors — John McCarthy, Melissa Cox and Scott Memhard — want the city to hire an outside expert to handle the investigation into such complaints.
When Ciarametaro filed his formal complaint against the mayor and additional city administrators, the city’s insurer, Massachusetts Intermunicipal Insurance Association, retained Regina Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions LLC to investigate.
The insurer's outside legal counsel John Davis said in an email to the City Council that Ryan was acquired “to protect the city and city officials against any claims that may arise out of the harassment complaint.”
“Our elected and appointed officials cannot continue carrying on like there are no consequences and that they are above reproach,” Ciarametaro’s attorney Liam T. O’Connell wrote to the Times. “Aside from the ballot box, there are consequences when officials repudiate against, and harass and intimidate municipal employees, after the employee reports misconduct. The courts are in place to ensure there is transparency and accountability, in case that process fails at the municipal level, because the same officials violated their own policies for the sake of self-preservation. These officials are only here to serve the municipality’s interests, not their own.”
While the harbormaster is currently being represented by O’Connell, Cahill was quick to note that she does not have an attorney.
“And I shouldn’t have to get an attorney,” she said. “Managers and people should not be in a position where we feel like we have to resign or move on because we are not being represented or we don’t have an outlet to bring concerns regarding a workplace environment that is safe."
