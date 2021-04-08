Human rights activist Judy Shepard to speak Thursday

SALEM — Human rights activist Judy Shepard will speak during a virtual event Thursday at 7 p.m. hosted by Salem State University.
Shepard is the mother of Matthew Shepard, who was 21 in October 1998 when he was beaten and left to die outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died of his injuries days later. His murder, motivated by anti-gay hate, inspired vigils and rallies worldwide in his memory. Judy and Dennis Shepard later formed the Matthew Shepard Foundation, which is dedicated to working toward the causes Matthew championed: social justice, diversity, awareness and education, and equality for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people.
Thursday's conversation will focus on embracing the dignity and equality of all people, according to an announcement. C. Julie Whitlow, assistant provost for global engagement, will moderate.
The event, which will take place via Zoom, is sponsored by The Center for Creative and Performing Arts at Salem State University and the Salem State University Alliance, a student organization dedicated to promoting acceptance and understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community, and co-sponsored by the office of First Year Experience. It is free and open to the public. To register to attend, visit salemstatetickets.com.
The conversation takes place in advance of the Salem State Theatre department’s virtual production of “The Laramie Project,” a play written by Moisés Kaufman and the Members of the Tectonic Theater Project, and inspired by Matthew Shepard’s legacy. The livestream opens April 29 and will run through May 6.