The formerly defunct Human Rights Commission is back in action and its newly appointed members seek to address any variety of concerns that residents may have.
"I think this is a great opportunity to look at our political, social, cultural, and economic factors of Gloucester and the people in Gloucester and how all of those influence each other and work for folks who need help and need a voice," said Hannah Kimberley, the chair of the Human Rights Commission.
Other members are Nicole Richon Schoel, Jennifer Beloff, Toni Borge, Maiuza Alves, Sarah Mitchell Peck, and Paul Wasserman who will serve as co-chair of the commission.
The seven-person commission will, according to the Gloucester Code of Ordinances, “assist persons in the city who believe that their human or civil rights, and defined by existing local, commonwealth and federal law, have been violated in the city, by offering voluntary and independent mediation for all parties concerned in a confidential setting, and information such people of local, commonwealth and federal agencies available to address their grievances.”
The commission also is expected to provide a public forum where residents may identify specific barriers that may prevent them from taking advantage of city programs, policies, and facilities.
Each commissioner will serve a term of three years in their respective roles. The first members chosen will serve staggered terms of one, two and three years to allow the mayor the chance to appoint succeeding members to three-year terms on a staggered basis.
The original commission had been created in 1994 but faded from view more than a decade ago.
Going publicly with her intentions of reviving the anti-discrimination board in February 2019, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken sees this group as vital in supporting everyone who calls Gloucester home.
"I really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart because, to me, this is one of the crucial boards and commissions to exist in Gloucester," she said at Monday's inaugural meeting.
"We are going to bring faith back to people," Romeo Theken added.
The commission's next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. All inquiries regarding the commission can be sent to gloucesterhrc@gmail.com.
