BOSTON — Health officials have logged nearly 1,000 complaints about violations of the state's reopening rules, ranging from allegations of employees and customers not wearing masks to a lack of social distancing or sanitizing.
A list provided by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development shows at least 906 cases have been investigated since late May, when the Baker administration began allowing some business to reopen.
Of those, at least 387 were deemed violations, while another 261 resulted in verbal warnings. Others are still under investigation by the state or local health boards. A majority of the cases, or 769, have been closed, the data shows.
Businesses hit with complaints run the gamut from gyms, ice cream parlors and nail salons, to restaurants, bars, supermarkets, big box retail stores and golf ranges. Many stemmed from reports by workers, the public or local elected officials.
Sanctions for not complying with the rules range from a written warning to a $300 per violation fine to a cease and desist order from the state that can shut down a business. It's not clear how many businesses have been fined.
Business owners say they are trying to navigate a maze of ever-changing regulations as they attempt to reopen after months of being shut down by the state government.
"We're doing the best we can with the bad hand we've been dealt," said Sean Nickerson, owner of Choice Fitness, which is among the hundreds of businesses cited for reopening violations. "We've never been through a pandemic, so it's been challenging."
Nickerson's business — with locations Methuen, Haverhill, North Andover and several other communities — was cited for patrons not wearing masks and social distancing.
He said the fitness centers are complying with the regulations, and his staff is focused on making sure patrons follow health and safety guidelines.
But the enforcement process is unfair, he said, because complaints can be made by patrons upset over service or even competitors looking to shut him down. Rules also vary by community, which creates confusion for businesses with multiple locations.
"There's so much confusion," Nickerson said. "I've had health officials from the same town in my office disagreeing with each other about the regulations."
The reopening process has been a frustrating one for many private businesses, and the list of cases released by the state cites confrontations between owners and health inspectors who've shown up at bars, restaurants, fitness centers and other locations to follow up on complaints.
In one case, a Saugus gym owner allegedly "tore up a written warning in front of a board of health" official before he was cited by state, according to the data.
Enforcement of the state's reopening guidelines has fallen largely to local health boards, which have been given far-reaching powers under the state of emergency.
To be sure, the cases disclosed by the state are only those reported to the Labor Department and don't include actions taken unilaterally by local boards of health.
In August, Baker put the brakes on reopening citing an uptick in COVID-19 infections from clusters tied to large gatherings and parties. The pause came with beefed-up enforcement of the reopening rules in high-risk communities and more authority for local health officials to issue fines to businesses that don't comply.
The Baker administration also set up a new online portal where residents can report businesses that are violating the reopening guidelines.
Baker said Thursday the number of new COVID-19 cases is declining in most communities, but he warned the outbreak isn't over.
"The vast majority of Massachusetts towns continue to show low levels of transmission and very few cases," he told reporters at a briefing. "That's terrific progress, but the virus is still with us."
