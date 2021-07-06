BOSTON — Insurers paid out claims for hundreds of dog bites in Massachusetts during the pandemic, according to new state data.
At least 430 insurance claims were filed by people whose dogs were involved in biting incidents last year, the state Division of Insurance reported.
The release of the data is required under a 2018 law beefing up the state's animal welfare requirements.
Ironically, family-friendly Labrador retrievers were involved in a majority of bite cases that named a specific breed, or 52 reported claims.
They were followed by German shepherds, which were involved in 50 biting claims. Pit bulls were also among the top dogs listed in bites last year, with 37 reported claims.
Rottweilers, often considered an aggressive breed by insurers, were only listed in four of the reported biting claims. Doberman pincers were only involved in three.
The report also delves into the circumstances of each case, including details such as whether an animal was involved in previous biting incidents, was spayed or neutered, or had undergone behavior training.
Nationally insurers have reported an uptick in claims for dog bites during the pandemic, with more people staying at home with their pets.
Property insurers paid out more than $854 million in liability claims related to dog bites last year, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
The average cost per claim increased by 12.3% to $50,425, from $44,760 in 2019, the group said in a report.
There were 46 fatal maulings by dogs last year, a majority of which involved pit bulls, according to DogsBite.org, a national dog bite victims’ group.
The fatal encounters included several "pack attacks" involving four or more dogs, the group noted in a recent report.
Animal welfare groups point out that the data released by insurers isn't comprehensive and can lead to misperceptions about certain breeds.
Laura Hagan, state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said some insurers won't cover property owners for dog bites if their tenants have certain breeds, such as pit bulls or German shepherds.
"There's a misperception that you can identify a dog's behavior based on the breed, which just isn't true," she said. "It has to do with the dog's environment and the circumstances under which it lives."
Hagan said welfare groups pushed for a ban on such policies as part of the 2018 law, but that was stripped from the bill before lawmakers approved it.
"These policies aren't effective and they're not based on good data," she said. "All it really does is keep the dogs from living in good homes."
