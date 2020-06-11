ESSEX - One local boy's call to action inspired hundreds of Essex residents to line the Causeway in solidarity with the anti-racism demonstrations being held across the country.
Wednesday evening saw the corner of Main and Martin streets lined with advocates of all ages. Many were holding signs, chanting "Black Lives Matter," and waving as passing cars beeped in approval.
The rally, "Essex Kids Rally Against Racism," was organized by 7-year-old August Koch-Sunquist and his mother, Kate.
"It was a chaotic day getting all the pieces together," said Kate standing outside the First Universalist Church during the event, "but everything lined up with the water and the first aid services (available to those who participated). It's a big relief. The energy's really positive. Everyone seems really excited."
August thought the event was going "good." When asked if he expected the turnout to be as large as it was, he responded, "Yeah."
Colleen Enos, who lives two doors down from First Universalist, wasn't surprised with the turnout either.
"It's Essex," she said. "It's a very community oriented down. Everyone's very supportive."
Enos and a group of friends and family were participating in the rally from her backyard. Signs she and her daughter, Paige Marshall, 17, posted hand-made signs on their fence.
Outside Ripple on the Water, Lily Lane, one of August's classmates, said she was proud to be participating in the rally.
"Change has to start somewhere," said Lily's mother, Meg, "and Lily's generation could be the ones who start it."
Kiki Campbell, 10, said she was at the rally to advocate for those who've been treated poorly based on their race. Her grandmother, Suzie, was beside her by the Essex River bridge holding signs.
"This is a great opportunity for kids to come out and have their voices heard," said Monica Grant, another attendee standing in front of Village Market. "Sometimes they know better than us."
