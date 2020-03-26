Families throughout Cape Ann are passing time during the coronavirus outbreak by hunting lobsters and bears.
Teddy bears, stuffed lobsters, mind you. But the idea is spreading rapidly even as families shelter away from possibly contracting or spreading COVID-19 and maintain minimal social contact.
Alisha Elwell created the Facebook page Bear Hunt Gloucester on Wednesday "to distract our kids, and create some positivity!"
"A lot of towns are putting teddy’s in their windows, so we can take our children on bear hunts in the car," she wrote. "I figured here would be a great place to give other parents a heads up on where to look!"
The bears have since popped up all over Gloucester, from Stacy Boulevard to Wheelers Point.
Over the bridge in Essex, it's not bears, but lobsters, and the "The Great Essex Lobster Hunt" is set for Friday after 10 a.m.
"I can't be alone in needing a bit of a morale boost, and my kids certainly need to get out and do something other than taking a walk or playing in the yard," Theresa Whitman posted on the Facebook page Essex, MA Notices and Issues at noon Wednesday. "I've seen some fun things other towns are doing, like "Going on a Bear Hunt" — residents put stuffed bears in their windows and people drive around seeing how many they can count — or sidewalk chalk messages. What if we took this concept and made it a little more distinctly Essex?
She suggested lobsters.
By Thursday afternoon, more than 50 residents and businesses said they had already posted large lobster pictures or propped models in their windows where pedestrians and cars driving by could see them. The idea first popped locally in Salem'sNorth Fields neighborhood, where Cheryl Dolan, posted the idea on a neighborhood group on social media. Five days into the effort, bears were also popping up in South Salem. Those are shown on a Google map assembled by Liz Polay-Wettengel, chief of public relations for Salem Public Schools. To view the map, visit bit.ly/NorthShoreBearHunt.
