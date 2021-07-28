Lights, camera and a little bit of action were found in Lane's Cove this Tuesday as "Mad Men" stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery filmed parts of their movie adaptation of a classic murder mystery novel.
While the lights and cameras slowly made their way to the area around midday, the action didn't happen until later, leaving some curious locals without the chance to spot the stars of "Confess, Fletch" filming in their hometown.
Sisters Jane Remsen and Holly Treat, both residents of Gloucester's Annisquam village, strategically planned their walk toward where the film would be shot. But they didn't seem upset about the lack of actors in the early afternoon.
"It is not a bad place to hang out," Remsen said, as the two dangled their feet just above the water with their canine companions on either side of them.
"No stars yet," Treat said. "But I think it is fascinating to see everything that goes into it and to see that there is so much waiting around."
"It is just amazing, the hurry up and wait," she added.
The Miramax movie being filmed in Lane's Cove is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s classic 1970s mystery-novel series.
"Confess, Fletch," which also features stars Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan, follows the adventures of investigative reporter Irwin Maurice "Fletch" Fletcher after he becomes the prime suspect in multiple murders. Throughout the film, according to IMDB.com, Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancee’s stolen art collection.
Mcdonald’s novel series inspired two Chevy Chase comedies, "Fletch" in 1985 and "Fletch Lives" in 1989. The first film became a cult classic.
While in Gloucester, the film used two local lobster boats, The Finest Kind and Rose and Zeus.
They also used skiffs from the cove for the shot.
