A leaf of lined paper with a single message was mailed to the doorstep of a long-time Gloucester couple's home in July.
The letter read: "Please Paint Me! :( Eye sore - Your Neighbors. Thanks."
In an unaddressed envelope with no indication of who "Your Neighbors" could be, the letter about the Perkins Street house was making a huge ask of Jimmy and Marilyn Curcucu.
While the house is in need of a paint job and a later estimate revealed other structural improvements that needed to be addressed, the couple who resides there have experienced significant health complications over the years. Jimmy recently recovered from a quadruple bypass and his wife Marilyn is in a wheelchair and is in a 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).
"My family for many years took care and maintained this house best they could, but due to some circumstances the house repairs have got to be too much for them," the Curcurus' daughter Michelle Curcuru Baran posted on her Facebook in late July. "To my concerned neighbor, thank you for letting me know my house needs to be painted. Guess what? I know."
Her brother, Jim, added on Facebook, "You don't think we all want it fixed up, painting is not cheap, roofs are not cheap, we are all not made of money ..."
For homeowner Jim, 71, not being given a return address is what really hurt.
"I saw the letter and I was upset not because of what they said but because they didn't sign the letter," he told the Times.
Who the writer was and what prompted him or her to send it is still unknown, but the community took the message as an opportunity to show their love and support for a family that has been through so much.
"When I saw on Facebook the hurtful letter that the Curcuru family received, my heart went out," Faye Passanisi said.
The Gloucester native decided to donate $100 to kick start a campaign. A few hours later, Restoration Gloucester was formed, a spin-off of the Facebook group We Are All in this Together— Gloucester, Passanisi explained.
"We want this to be known as a grass-roots community effort to support the changing needs of the community during the pandemic and beyond," she said.
"We knew the community would come together and collectively help this family," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken was quoted stating in the GoFundMe campaign's message. "That's what we do."
Supporting the Curcuru family, for those a part of Restoration Gloucester, looked like restoring their historic home of 75 years in the city's Portuguese Hill neighborhood.
"The greatest city in the world, Gloucester, came to the rescue as they always do for their town," said the couple's son Jim. "We don't care who wrote it. We want to enjoy the love and support of this great city we live in. I want to thank everyone for everything you have done and are going to do."
With $15,943 of the $80,000 goal raised as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Restoration Gloucester is working to raise money for the project, Harvest Moon Builders to get estimates for the work that needs to be done, and the local ACE Hardware has committed cash and materials to the fund.
"This community stands up for everybody," Jim Cururcu said, explaining that he has 50 years of living in the seaside community to prove it. "Someone needs something, the community gets together and does it."
