MANCHESTER — The town's Water Department is flushing fire hydrants this month.
The work will take place on Monday and Tuesday evenings after 7, beginning Monday, Oct. 5.
Flushing will begin on upper Pine Street and the side streets off Pine Street, then Bridge Street and West Manchester.
During the flushing process, the water can become discolored and residents may wish to avoid washing clothes during this time.
If discoloration appears in the water from a faucet, residents are advised to run the water for a few minutes and it should clear.