Over a hundred Cape Ann residents arrived at the West Gloucester Shooting Range Wednesday evening to discuss a changed ordinance they believe could pose a risk to the neighbors, hikers, and even their dogs.
In response to the community's ongoing concerns, Police Chief Ed Conley - accompanied by City Councilors Melissa Cox and Sean Nolan - met with masked residents at the range to answer questions, alleviate any concerns, and dispel any misinformation about how the range will be used.
“I am 100% mindful of the impact that this has on your community,” Conley said. “I am mindful of the impact this has on your day-to-day activity.”
A number of residents brought up worries of hikers and cyclists who walk the area, the noise levels caused by firearms, and what were to happen if their dog ran in front of an officer.
A frustration echoed among the crowd was that there was little communication with abutters and other residents about the change in ordinance.
"I was really disappointed with how they circulated this within the community, it wasn't surfaced well at all," said Matthew Graziano, an Annisquam resident who runs the trails. "We are hoping we can have a constructive discussion with them and find a better solution."
"I appreciate their need for a range and for training, but the way they have gone about it so far is not the way to do it," he added.
When the change in ordinance had been introduced to the Council, Nolan did host a public meeting at the Trinitarian Congregational Church on Feb. 27 which had roughly 20 people in attendance.
“I am sorry that I didn’t do outreach better,” he said. “I definitely feel bad about that.”
Prior to the change in ordinance, which was unanimously approved by the City Council on April 28, the West Gloucester Shooting Range had been used by the Gloucester Police for many years for the department’s bi-annual shooting qualifications exam until it was suspended due to safety concerns, Conley said.
The range had been suspended for 60 days in 2008 and then again on Aug. 2, 2009 - for 60 days, Nolan detailed.
“It had been shut down with conditions,” he said, explaining that those conditions were not met and so it laid dormant for sometime.
With no range nearby, Conley explained that their department ran into a financial issue as the next closest site would be at Fort Devens in Middlesex County. A distance which - adding up overtime and transportation costs - would increase the department’s travel expenses to almost $50,000.
He noted officers had been temporarily practicing at the Cape Ann Sportsman Club on Cherry Street, but they could not continue at that range long-term.
Thus, the change in ordinance was introduced by LeBlanc.
“The City Council didn’t just vote something to stamp it and say it is all right,” Nolan said. “We asked a lot of questions of Ed and we got a lot of information from what he told us of how it is going to be treated.”
“We have faith in him,” Nolan added.
The letter of the law
Under the new ordinance, the use of the range is limited to firearms training for active and retired members of the Gloucester Police Department.
According to the changed ordinance:
- Range is open from May 1 to Nov. 1 and every Wednesday between those dates.
- Biannual state mandated training shall take place during the first 15 days of May and the first 15 days of October.
- Hours of operation are restricted to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for “specific low light training which will be conducted no later than 10 p.m. on those specific days.”
- No shooting is allowed on Saturday, Sunday, or state-recognized holiday.
Conley noted that the reason why the number of days was increased was due to the state changing the minimum requirement as every officer has to qualify twice a year on every single weapon the Department has.
“I believe that what we are going to find that it is not going to be a total mess and chaotic fire,” Nolan said. “It is going to be very controlled and a short amount of time.”
A strike of lightning dashed across the sky.
“I think someone else wants to weigh in,” Conley joked, referencing the oncoming storm.
Fifteen seconds later a roll of thunder billowed behind the trees, signaling it was sure time to exit the area. Residents, with their hands still raised, hustled to their cars and respective homes for the night.
“This will definitely come before the City Council again, I am sure of that,” Cox said.
The Gloucester Police Department will be utilizing the West Gloucester Shooting Range starting Oct. 8 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.