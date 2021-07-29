Gloucester will be getting some much needed funding from the state to fix some dam problems.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito stood among a gaggle of reporters at Haskell Pond off of Forest Lane this Wednesday to announce that $17 million would be awarded for 32 dams and coastal infrastructure projects across 28 cities and towns within the Commonwealth as a part of their Dam and Seawall Program.
The awards include $63,300 for the design and permitting of Haskell Pond Dam storm and seismic improvements, $1 million for construction of the Haskell Pond Dam, and $2,379,000 for construction of flood mitigation barriers at Gloucester High School.
“I don’t want to be flooded out and I don’t want to be without water,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said, referring to the work done by those in attendance and viewing from afar in moving the Haskell project forward. The Haskell Pond reservoir, located just north of Route 128 in West Gloucester, holds 340 million gallons of water.
The Baker-Polito administration also awarded $1,739,915 to Essex for “coastal construction” of the Conomo Point seawall, damaged during a 2018 winter storm.
“The Commonwealth’s cities and towns are working on the front lines and facing the impacts of climate change, and our administration is committed to providing needed funding to support these priority resilience projects,” Baker said. “These grants will help municipalities make substantial progress to maintain and repair aging dams and seawalls, which are great examples of the critical infrastructure projects our administration is proposing to invest in through our plan to put federal (American Rescue Plan Act) funding into action in municipalities throughout Massachusetts.”
Beyond Cape Ann, but still close to home, the state granted $75,000 toward the dam design and permitting of Ipswich’s Mills Dam Removal Pre-Permitting Assessment and Design project, $952,605 for coastal construction tied to Salem’s Columbus Avenue Seawall Reconstruction Project, and $84,187 for Peabody’s Sidney Pond Dam Improvement Project.
Baker emphasized that the administration chose Gloucester to make Wednesday’s announcement because “Gloucester is on the frontlines in the effort to adapt to the impacts of climate change.”
One way that he has seen the city work toward a greener and safer tomorrow is by ensuring that the Haskell dam continues to hold 30% of the city’s drinking water behind it.
“While the dam has served admirably for over a century, like much of the aging infrastructure across the Commonwealth, the construction design at the turn of the last century doesn’t meet our modern safety needs,” Baker said. “The need for the structure itself is as strong as ever.”
The 43-foot high primarily earthen Haskell Dam was built in 1902 and stretches 480 feet.
This is not the first time the state has backed Gloucester’s Haskell Pond improvement project as it awarded $1 million in January to help with the second phase of the $7 million project.
The first phase of the project — funded with a separate $500,000 state grant and a $500,000 low-interest loan — dealt with renovating and repairing the dam’s spillway and stilling basement where the water enters and settles before continuing downstream. The first phase also funded the removal of water vegetation blocking the stream.
The project also had received an initial $175,000 grant from the state’s Dam and Seawall program to support engineering, permitting and the development of construction documents for the first phase of reconstruction.
With these 32 new grants, the Dam and Seawall program has now made over $95 million in grants and loans to address deficient dams, seawalls, and levees since its began in 2013.
“Ensuring dams, seawalls, and levees remain in good condition can be costly on municipal budgets, and we are pleased to provide these Dam and Seawall Program grants to construction and maintenance needs,” said Polito. “It is critical that we continue to foster strong partnerships with local communities and organizations to create a more resilient Massachusetts.”
“Today is a victory,” added Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester resident.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.