An emergency room nurse at Addison Gilbert Hospital cannot wait for the day that she can hug her family again.
"I have barely hugged my kid in weeks, which really sucks," Abby Kull of Gloucester said. "And it is primarily because I don't want to give it to them to give to somebody else."
Having worked in local hospitals for six years, Kull has seen a lot. But with the surge of the novel coronavirus pandemic hitting Cape Ann this past week, life in the emergency room and at home looks a lot different.
A not-so-average Monday
After dropping her son off at the Emergency Childcare Program at Beverly's Sterling YMCA around 8:30 a.m., Kull goes home to a makeshift bed propped in her dining room to get some sleep before she begins her shift at the hospital.
"This is a personal choice as everybody has got different levels of doing it," Kull said in regards to her new sleeping arrangements.
After getting a few hours of sleep, Kull drives over to Addison Gilbert Hospital around 5 p.m. to begin work — which has changed a lot since the pandemic.
"We have been doing everything we can to do to take the proper precautions and the biggest thing right now is the unknown," she said.
When a potential patient enters the hospital, whether they have symptoms of COVID-19 or a broken leg, Kull explained that hospital staff ask a long list of questions to rule out the possibility of the virus.
"The first thing we do is we ask them about their symptoms," Kull said. "We ask them because we are the gateway, if you will, into the hospital as the emergency room."
Kull added that when someone does come in with symptoms of COVID-19, and they don't need to be hospitalized, they are given the following instructions:
Wash hands often.
Isolate from friends and family members.
Wear a mask and wear it appropriately.
Not all patients, however, are lucky enough to go home.
"We see people who are coming in who are hypoxic (oxygen-deficient) and they can't catch their breath," Kull recounted. "It is very scary for them."
As of Monday morning, Beth Israel Lahey Health reported that Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals have 49 confirmed cases among inpatients, nine of which are in the ICU, and 56 confirmed cases among hospital employees.
The coronavirus has a wide variety of potential symptoms, prompting Kull to change her routine when returning home.
"I don't come in my front door anymore. I come in my back door," she said.
Her new routine includes:
Changing into street clothes at work.
Turning scrubs inside out, putting them in a bag, and throwing them in the laundry immediately.
Taking a shower.
The precautionary measures Kull takes at work and at home are for the health and wellness of everyone.
"I don't want to see somebody who has a weakened immune system come in contact with my family and then get it because I brought it home," she said.
While she cannot wait for the day that she can embrace her son, Kull's family has found ways to keep an appropriate distance while expressing their love.
"We will do air hugs and blow kisses," Kull said. "I can't wait to kiss my kid again and hug him."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.