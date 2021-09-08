Adam Curcuru was in his freshman biology class at St. John’s Prep in Danvers when the first commercial airliner — an American Airlines Boeing 767, Flight 11 — went into the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Curcuru was 14 and had no idea where the World Trade Center was located or even what it looked like before the attack. But those unknowns were secondary to the great unknown of that day:
“I had no idea how that single incident would change the entire direction of my life,” said Curcuru, now the director of veterans services for the city of Gloucester.
Curcuru, even as a youngster growing up in Gloucester, had always felt an intense loyalty to the United States. He had been adopted at the age of 1 from a Central American orphanage and as he grew toward his teenage years, his adoptive home was a powerful source of pride and loyalty.
“I’ve always had a loyalty to this country, a strong appreciation for it and the idea that I wanted to give back at some point,” he said. “I was very influenced by both of my grandfathers and I had every inclination of looking at the military when I got older.”
‘Get me in’
Both Gloucester grandfathers had served in the military at the end of the Korean War.
Joseph Curcuru had served in the Navy. Richard Camilli had enlisted in the Marine Corps. It would be their experiences that served as the touchstones for their grandson’s ultimate decision.
And on that warm Tuesday, as the horrors of the day unfolded, as another jet liner went into the south tower of the World Trade Center and a third struck the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in a Pennsylvania field, Curcuru felt the weighty pull of his own destiny.
“It was never really decided if I would pursue the military,” he said. “But 9/11 was probably the nail in the coffin going in that direction. I felt I owed it to my family I have here and I owed it to the country.”
He graduated from St. John’s Prep in 2005 and, as the world opened to him, his fervor to join the military wavered.
“It was such a commitment and it was a war,” he said. “There was more to consider than just joining the military.”
But he kept coming back to the experiences of his grandfathers and the examples they set as veterans, as citizens and as patriarchs — everything, he discovered, he wished to be.
A year later, at 19, he walked into the Marine Corps recruiting office at the Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers and took the plunge.
The recruiter, following the usual script, began to make his pitch on the benefits that would accrue from service in the Corps. Curcuru told him he was preaching to the choir.
“I don’t need you to sell me on the Marine Corps,” Curcuru told the recruiter. “I just need for you to get me in.”
A month later, he was in boot camp in Paris Island, South Carolina. His first station, following boot camp, was as part of a Marine Expeditionary Force unit at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. It was his first choice.
In Iraq, Afghanistan
“I chose Lejeune because I wanted to deploy,” Curcuru stated simply. “I joined the Marine Corps to deploy.”
He got his wish. In July 2007, Curcuru, a private first class, deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, as a combat replacement in a battalion transportation unit.
“Our mission at the time was night ops, running logistical convoys” he said. “We operated at kind of vampire hours to try to avoid the congestion of Iraqi life.”
He was a .50-caliber machine gunner among the 100-vehicle convoys ferrying supplies to forward units and installations.
It was tense, dangerous, nerve-fraying duty. The convoys were often prime targets of insurgents. But Curcuru survived and rotated back to Camp Lejeune after seven months and was reunited with his wife Janessa.
For nearly a year and a half, they settled into stateside living and were joined by the first of their two children, Kiara, in 2009. But the U.S. was ramping up in Afghanistan and Curcuru volunteered to re-deploy.
But that’s not what he told Janessa.
“I had to go home that night and tell my wife Janessa I was going to Afghanistan,” he said. “That was probably the one time I ever lied to her. I said I have to go. I said they told me I was going. If I told her the truth at that point, she would have killed me. Kiara was 3 months old.”
In December 2009, Curcuru shipped out to Marjah, Afghanistan, again serving as a machine gunner on logistical convoys out of Camp Leatherneck.
“Then one day, we packed up and moved into an open desert somewhere in the middle of nowhere,” Curcuru said. “We figured out through the media what was going on and we were preparing for what would be the taking back of Marjah. This was going to be a tide-turner.”
Marjah had been a Taliban stronghold and Afghanistan presented a different set of challenges for Curcuru and his fellow Marines.
“Marjah was just IED (improvised explosive devices) central,” he said. “We hit six of them in a month-long span. Our camp had blown-up vehicles everywhere.”
But when the Marines finally went into Marjah, he said, the town was empty.
“It was like a ghost town,” he said. “But by the time we left in July 2010, it was back to being an active city.”
Serving veterans
He rotated back to Camp Lejeune and any thoughts of making a career of the Marines were long evaporated.
“I was done with the military,” he said.
“I was very angry. The toll, the mental toll of Afghanistan definitely changed my perspective. I was done with the military. I was exhausted. Afghanistan closed that chapter for me.”
But not completely. Curcuru still had a life to lead outside the Marine Corps and his willingness and desire to serve remained alive.
He considered pursuing a career in law enforcement. Instead, he became the city’s then Cape Ann’s face and force of veterans services out of the Emerson Avenue office.
It was just another way to serve and to give back to a family, a community and a country that saved him from a Central American orphanage and gave him a life worth living.
“9/11 impacted every aspect of my life,” he said. “Everything I’ve done has been directed from that one day.”
