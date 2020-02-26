As a big yellow bus pulled up to Willow Rest on Holly Street, children lugged their bags and siblings along as they hurried to catch a ride to school.
One Plum Cove Elementary School student, however, was in no hurry at all.
"I'm not taking the bus today," Jacoby Numerosi declared.
After collecting all 26 officer trading cards in the Gloucester Police Department's Kops N Kids program, Jacoby, 9, was awarded a ride to and from school in a police vehicle, a tour of the police station, and the opportunity to meet police Chief Edward Conley.
Given the option of bringing a few friends along for the ride, Jacoby chose his sister Bianca, 7, and friends Emma Krawczyk, 9, and Mylee Nicastro, 10.
“She just wanted a ride to school,” Jacoby laughed, smiling at Emma.
The four were chauffeured to and from school by Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro and Officer Scott Duffany.
The playing cards are given out during the department's Kops N Kids activities, an initiative coordinated by Nicastro that sends Gloucester police officers to each of the city's elementary schools to spend time with students, giving them a chance to see officers in a fun, friendly, non-threatening setting.
"The important thing is that they see a face to the card," Nicastro said. "To show them that we are human beings too."
The city's police personnel began handing out the playing cards about five years ago, Nicastro said.
"This is about building trusting relationships with these kids for the rest of their lives," Conley said. "One thing about Gloucester and this community is the people tend to live here, grow up here, and stay here."
"We want to be mentors for these kids and we want them to feel comfortable coming to us," Conley emphasized.
“I collected all of these cards,” Jacoby told to a Times reporter, shaking a plastic bag containing his hard work.
Jacoby explained that he found out about the chance to win a ride in a police car from his mother, who had seen a post on Facebook.
“I told her I wanted to do that,” he said.
And so he did.
Jacoby, with help some help from his parents, spent a year collecting the playing cards from police officers at Kops N Kids functions.
"I told him that I was not going to collect them for him," Jacoby's mother Katie said, explaining that he would walk up to police officers around the city and ask for each of their cards. "It is a confidence builder."
Mimicking the coveted baseball cards of professional athletes, each trading card has a photo and name of a police officer, a description of their career and a personal message.
“Show her the Bluff Duff one!" Jacoby's 7-year-old sister Bianca exclaimed.
Flipping through cards with faces such as former Chief John McCarthy and Assistant Chief Joe Fitzgerald, he pulled out the Officer Scott Duffany card that read: “Always remember if you break the law, you can’t bluff the Duff, I’m coming for you.”
“That’s a good one,” Jacoby said. Emma and Bianca agreed, nodding their heads and giggling.
The afternoon concluded with a tour of the police station, where the friends were able to get signatures from a variety of officers, visit the cell blocks, and explore Conley's office.
School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, who manages the clerk's office at Gloucester District Court, even let Jacoby sit in a very special seat in the court room.
"I declare ... guilty!" Jacoby exclaimed from the bench, clothed in a judge's robe.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.