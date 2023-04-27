Commuter rail trains idling in the vicinity of the West Gloucester Station this past week have again rattled some Woodward Avenue residents and those in the quiet neighborhood of single-family homes adjacent to Little River.
The neighbors say trains generating noise and fumes have been idling for about 45 minutes to 50 minutes at time from early in the morning until later in the evening before heading inbound. The trains are stopped as the MBTA performs work over the next couple of weeks on the Rockport Commuter Rail Line.
The MBTA announced services changes on the line due to rock cutting efforts and Gloucester Drawbridge work on Monday. Shuttle buses would replace trains between West Gloucester and Rockport stations from April 22 to May 15.
However, the trains idling in the West Gloucester neighborhood may be a thing of the past as soon as Thursday night or early Friday morning.
“Due to planned construction on the Gloucester Drawbridge service is suspended between West Gloucester and Rockport stations and trains are now idling at West Gloucester station as they wait to turn and provide service inbound,” according to an email from Alana Westwater, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Service, which operates the commuter rail for the MBTA.
“To address community concerns about the noise impacts of the idling trains, Keolis and the MBTA Commuter Rail have reconfigured the construction site to move idling trains closer to the drawbridge beginning on Friday, April 28, 2023,” she said.
State Senate Minority leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester resident, said Thursday morning idling trains in West Gloucester may be short-lived. He said he had been contacted by residents and was in contact with the MBTA. He said the trains would likely relocated Thursday night.
Tarr’s staff aide, Ted Costa, said Thursday afternoon he had spoken to an MBTA Commuter Rail official who said the trains would no longer be idling in the West Gloucester neighborhood. Instead, they would be relocating the trains closer to the drawbridge.
Costa said due to scheduling concerns, the use of a remote rock cut area just inbound of the Summer Street overhead bridge in Manchester was ruled out as place for the trains to idle.
Jane Gagliardi emailed Tarr on Wednesday saying the train was idling behind her home about a quarter mile from the West Gloucester station. Even with the windows closed, “the noise is intrusive.”
“We had previously negotiated with your assistance, for commuter rail to idle on the Manchester/Gloucester line in one of the less populated areas and look forward to some speedy resolution,” Gagliardi wrote.
Some Woodward Avenue residents said they thought this had all been figured out two years ago during construction of the new $100 million rail drawbridge over the Annisquam that saw service stop at West Gloucester, and which led to trains idling in the neighborhood. That's when the trains were relocated to idle in the remote stretch in Manchester.
Neighbors on Thursday said the idling and noise started up Saturday.
On Wednesday, Woodward Avenue resident Laura Trudel logged the total time 11 trains were idling behind homes on the opposite side of the street from Little River.
She did not log data from two trains, and she said there were two late trains that did not arrive. However, starting at 4:30 a.m., the 11 trains she took note of totaled 9 hours and 22 minutes of idling time in the neighborhood. The average idling time of the trains was just over 50 minutes.
“I would be very happy to be rid of the … noise that is plaguing our neighborhood,” said Trudel on Thursday afternoon after she was informed the idling trains would be moving on. She thanked neighbors for speaking up, and MBTA and Commuter Rail officials, Tarr and Costa for their work on remediating the noise and fumes.