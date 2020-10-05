Idling trains subject of MBTA site visit Tuesday

Representatives from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will be visiting West Gloucester this week to have further discussion about their idling trains' impact on the neighbors
The site visit, which was organized by State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Ted Costa, is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. at the West Gloucester commuter rail station on Essex Avenue.
“All are welcome to attend this meeting, but attendance is limited to 100 people due to Massachusetts public gathering requirements,” Tarr wrote in an email to Woodward Avenue resident Laurel Trudel. “In addition, all participants must observe requirements with regard to face masks and social distancing.”
The meeting is a result of an ongoing discussion between the MBTA and Gloucester residents who are fed up with the noise of idling trains keeping them up at night, interrupting work, and making it difficult to get a word in edgewise.
As the MBTA continues to work on replacing the existing, structurally-deficient drawbridge that carries the commuter rail over the Annisquam River, the T had staged the trains south of West Gloucester Train Station while a shuttle transported riders between Rockport and West Gloucester. This is where the trains sat, unable to turn off, until they were directed to their next destination.
After residents voiced concerns about the noise — caused by bells, whistles, and engines — the MBTA agreed to move trains that had a longer “dwell time” to the Cape Ann Industrial Park to idle while waiting to head south.
The bridge project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
While the work is going on, West Gloucester is the last stop on or start of the Rockport line, and a shuttle transports riders between Rockport and West Gloucester.
MBTA’s Deputy Administrator Jody Ray also noted at a Sept. 23 City Council meeting that Keolis Commuter Service managers would be out at the tracks to ensure that engineers were idling in the designated area.
While Ray’s decision to move the trains was hopeful, it did not seem too do much good by those that live there.
In a Sept 30 email to the Times, Trudel noted “things here in West Gloucester are not improving.”
An Oct. 5 letter from residents to the MBTA and Keolis leadership, the mayor of Gloucester, the City Council, state legislators and interested persons addressed the continued air pollution that has been caused by the idling trains.
“Too many trains are still idling too long at the West Gloucester station/switch area,” the letter read. “Some locomotive engines are louder than ever, with decibel levels often exceeding levels in the 90s.”
"Trains idle in the least populated section of West Gloucester, near the Kondelin Industrial Park, except for the reasonable time necessary for the pick-up and drop-off of passengers. Idling near the newly-installed switch is not an acceptable solution. This switch is located in a densely populated area that is very close to the tracks. (At necessary idling times, we urge that the least noisy engines be used for those trains.)"
The letter went on to say that the combined idling time adds up to six or more hours a day and the noise “interrupts sleeping and affects mental well-being.”
“The MBTA has transformed our neighborhood into a train yard with idling buses and idling trains,” it read. “On none of these issues has the MBTA communicated with those directly impacted.”
In order to see effective change, residents outlined in the letter that they want to see the MBTA:
Reduce the excessive use of bells and train horns, using these only when necessary for safety purposes.
Idle trains at the lowest possible noise level while in populated areas.
Communicate more transparently about these issues and their impact on surrounding communities.
The letter had 33 signatures of Woodward Avenue residents.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.