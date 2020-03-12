 'If someone gets it, everyone is going to'

As Gloucester's schools circle the wagons to try and protect students and staff from catching the novel coronavirus, officials and even some middle schoolers believe there'll soon be cases on the island.
"It is coming," School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince said of the virus. "Someone here is going to get it. It is how prepared we are."
On Wednesday night, the School Committee unanimously approved to cancel all out-of-state field trips beginning immediately until May 2.
Nobody should be going back and forth in March anywhere," said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, an ex-officio member of the committee.
The travel limits for school-organized trips go as far as Massachusetts' borders, as the School Committee agreed to cancel planned trips to Florida, Washington D.C., and New York.
"If we are sending people all over the place and children come back from Florida and they feel fine but come to find out that they have contracted the disease, it just adds to the potential that more people are going to get sick and it just spirals," said Superintendent Richard Safier.
While it looks like all school-related travel off the island will be cancelled or postponed, in-city school events will continue — unless otherwise noted by Safier.
"Given the circumstances as they stand today, the more homogeneous the group, meaning it is exclusively people who are residents who live in Gloucester, the more likely that we would have that particular function," Safier said.
But a middle schooler said that may be the danger. Sofia Crivello, 12, and three friends said they know it is just a matter of time before the city's first case of COVID-19 is diagnosed because everyone knows everyone in Gloucester.
"If someone gets it here, everyone is going to get it," Crivello said.
Absentism up
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday. Nearly 130,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the virus, and more than 4,700 have died. In Massachusetts, 108 people have or are presumed to have the virus as of Thursday.
School Committee member Laura Wiessen at Wednesday's meeting questioned where the one identified case of the virus in Essex County is located.
No one knew the answer, but Safier and the mayor assured those at the meeting it is not in Gloucester.
On Thursday, the state reported a second case in Essex County.
The committee unanimously agreed to have Safier, in conjunction with the Board of Health, review all in-state field trips between now and May 2.
Safier then said "up until a particular point and time, anything that is out of town I am probably going to cancel."
In addition to monitoring travel, the School Committee made sure to note that schools will need to monitor absenteeism.
"One of the important things that we need to do is to monitor and plan to look for absenteeism and to anticipate that there is going to be some absenteeism," Safier said. "Not only are we going to keep track of it, but we need to contact the local health officials as quickly as the information comes in."
Assistant Superintendent Gregg Bach confirmed that over the past couple of days, 80 to 100 students have been absent from Gloucester High School alone.
Cleaning everything
The school administration has been working closely with the Health Department and the city to establish guidelines for the district's response to the pandemic.
"Anything we do is in tandem with the city and with the Health Department," Safier said.
Beginning next week, Safier will be meeting with representatives of the city's Health, Fire and Police Departments, Beauport Ambulance, Beverly Hospital, and the mayor's office on how to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Safier added that these meetings will be done virtually, online, in order to limit cross-contamination.
With a heightened awareness of the potentially negative ramifications of poor cleaning habits, there are new expectations for the overall cleaning of each school.
The Department of Public Works has sent out a list of required daily cleaning tasks which includes the cleaning of all desks, tables, countertops, sinks, door handles, faucets, railings, bathrooms, and health offices.
A clean school, however, must also be child-friendly school.
"We do have some concerns as people are bringing in aerosols and spray cleaning and the like. There may be children with respiratory kinds of conditions" that those cleaners may affect, Safier said.
Other concerns raised Wednesday night included food services.
"You have kids who are on the free lunch program," Romeo Theken said. "That is a major concern to me because if they can't come to school, how are they going to get their meals?"
Word on the street
As administrators deliberate about the best practices and protocols to ensure that the children of the island stay healthy, students are taking the advice of their teachers and washing their hands regularly.
"Personally, I heard that it doesn't target younger kids like our age," Sofia Crivello said. "I'm not too too worried but I'm still constantly washing my hands and using hand sanitizer."
Her friends and classmates at O'Maley Innovation Middle School — Cassidy Bolcome, 11, Talia Harrington, 12, and Emma Carraphichosa, 11 — all agree.
"I'm pretty sure I saw a teacher running away with Clorox wipes," Harrington laughed, explaining that she sees Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer all over the school.
Each girl has their own idea of how people can stay healthy — including purchasing bath bubble balls to avoid cross-contamination — but they said they know COVID-19 is coming to Gloucester.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
SCHOOL RULES RELIEF
According to the Department of Secondary and Elementary Education, K-12 schools are being provided with relief from attendance and school year requirements in order to make decisions on temporary closures due to COVID-19 concerns. These include:
- The longest that any school district will be required to go is its scheduled 185th day. No schools will be required to be in session after June 30.
- For accountability purposes for school year 2019-20, DESE will calculate chronic absenteeism as of Monday, March 2, 2020 and disregard all attendance data for the remainder of the school year.
- DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley is strongly urging all districts to cancel all out-of-state travel at this time. This is in addition to the administration's existing request for schools to cancel international trips.
- The Department of Public Health will be issuing updated guidance to superintendent on how to address cases that arise at a school, including potential school closures.
