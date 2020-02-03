A musical production involving each fifth-grader at West Parish Elementary School will be presented to the public this week.
The fifth-graders, in either acting or technical roles, are staging "Cinderella" this Tuesday through Thursday at the school. The musical production tells the story of Cinderella, who is denied a chance to go to the royal ball by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters.
She attends anyway and loses her slipper. The prince goes through the countryside having women trying the slipper on, until he finds its owner.
Award-winning actress Heidi Dallin is directing.
The play will be presented to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 4 through Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5.
