This town is gearing up for its seventh annual fireworks display on Saturday.
The fireworks are part of Rockport’s Illumination Weekend festival, which features new events this year. Besides Rockport Rotary’s Lobsterfest and live music in Dock Square, there’ll be paper lantern and plein air painting contests, and meet-and-greet with local lobstermen.
Programming will take place each evening Friday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 11. Most events have no admission fees.
Lighting up downtown
Illuminations Night, a festival standby, will be held as a competition this year. In festivals past, businesses would celebrate by constructing their own paper lantern displays for their storefronts. Now, a group of judges will pick favorites to win first, second and third place. Winners will be announced sometime Sunday.
“The businesses have been doing displays since the very beginning,” said Sue Collins, co-founder of Rockport Illuminations with her husband, Tim. “Since then, the displays have gotten more elaborate. This is the first formal year we’ll be giving out prizes.”
Rockport residents are welcome to compete in their own separate competition. To enter, upload a picture of your display to Instagram using the hashtags #rockportilluminations or #lobstasandlights.
A paper lantern craft workshop will be held Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rockport Baptist Church, 4 High St. During this time, Rockport Illuminations will also host a series of story times. Children’s author Jenny Amory will open with her new book, “Moon Walk” from 11 a.m. to noon. Copies of her book will be available to purchase and have signed.
Painting competition
For the first time, Cape Ann Plein Air will join in on the Illumination Weekend fun with an art competition.
Artists have from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon to paint their vision of downtown Rockport. Any and all downtown locations may be painted en plein air. Artists must submit their final creations to the Rockport Arts Association & Museum, 12 Main St., by 12:30 p.m. Sunday
A reception and awards ceremony will be held just a half an hour after the final submission deadline, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the RAA&M. Submissions will be sold at the reception with 50 percent of the profits going to the artists.
Rockport Illuminations will also announce the winner of Ken Knowles painting raffle at the reception. Raffle tickets are on sale now at Katie’s Gift Shop, 3 Mt. Pleasant St., or Rockport Candle Company, 45 Bearskin Neck.
The Cape Ann Plein Air competition is limited to 70 participants. A $25 entry fee is required. Preregister at www.form.jotform.com/91675424242154.
Art gallery anniversary
On Friday, The Art of David Arsenault Gallery, 8 Dock Square, will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m.
“It’s a great feeling” to reach the milestone, said Arsenault. “It’s been a wonderful ride. We’ve had such a great opportunity to become a part of the Rockport community and it has been a pleasure sharing my work with people who love art and love Cape Ann.”
At the open house, guests will be serenaded with jazz music by singer Rhiannon Hurst and guitarist Jace Mason. A canvas giclee print of Arsenault’s latest Motif painting, “Mirror Motif,” will also be raffled off. Proceeds will support The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester.
Lobsterfest
If you’re feeling hungry on Saturday, head down to the American Legion Hall Bandstand at Back Beach from 3 to 7 p.m. for Rockport Rotary Club’s 23rd annual Lobsterfest.
Tickets are required for this event; they cost $27.50 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available from the John Tarr Store, 49 Main St.; Village Silversmith, 27 Dock Square or 20 Bearkskin Neck; any Rockport Rotarian, or by calling 603-721-1038. Advanced tickets are strongly recommended.
Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club’s community and international service projects.
Hot boiled lobster, clam chowder, corn-on-the-cob, watermelon, a roll and a non-alcoholic drink is included with admission. Burgers, hot dogs, chips, beer and wine will also be available at a separate cost. Live music from Americana band Two Weeks From Everywhere will be featured.
Fireworks in dedication
Wrapping up Saturday’s schedule is the grand fireworks display at Granite Pier at 9 p.m. It will be dedicated to Peter Beacham, the former Rockport Rotary Club president who passed away in March.
“He helped get (Rockport Illuminations) up on our feet,” according to Collins.
In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be moved to Sunday.
Rounding out the weekend
Throughout Saturday, live music will be performed by local musicians at Dock Square. The schedule is Headlands, 2 to 4 p.m.; Kiva Trumbour, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and 4x4 Jazz Quartet, 7 to 9 p.m.
Rockport Farmers Market will continue as normal from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A walking tour will step off at Dock Square at 10 a.m.
Lobstermen will share the ins-and-outs of the business on Cape Ann at Pigeon Cove Harbor, Granite Pier, and T-Wharf between 2 and 5 p.m.
Fundraising continues
Donations are still being accepted for the festival. PayPal donations may be made through the Rockport Illuminations website at www.rockportilluminations.com. Checks may be mailed to the Rockport Illumination Fund, 16-B South St., Rockport, MA 01966.
Rockport Illuminations is also seeking a grant writer. Those interested in the position are asked to email sueandtimcollins@comcast.net or send Sue Collins a message on Facebook.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.