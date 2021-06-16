The last day of classes at Gloucester's Veterans Memorial Elementary School was anything but grim.
Although the lockers were empty and boxes lined the walls in preparation for schoolchildren and staff to vacate the Webster Street building one last time, youngsters eagerly signed yearbooks as teachers wiped away tears of gratitude.
“Veterans is truly a community school and we have always taken pride in how we build community,” said Amy Clayton, who has been teaching at the school for 27 years. “It really doesn’t have to do with the four walls but has to do with the commitment of our staff.”
At the end of this school year, the school district will officially shut down the building as it prepares to combine the student bodies and staff at the Veterans and East Gloucester elementary schools in one new building.
For the two years that it will take for the city to build another school at 11 Webster St., the Veterans community will take up residency at the former St. Ann Catholic School on the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets.
Third-grader Kayden Palazzola, 9, is excited to temporarily move to St. Ann's. But it's not about the building.
“It is about the school, my friends, learning,” Palazzola said, explaining that his favorite things to learn are math and art. “But gym class is my favorite.”
“The only thing I hate is that the bathroom is going to be on the first floor and we are going to be on the third,” he said. “I might as well jump down the stairs.”
Each classroom was filled by a flurry of excitement — and loose papers — as teachers spent their final minutes of the school year getting children ready to embark into the great, adventurous, unknown.
As his teacher was running to each desk to ensure that each child was packed and ready to leave, Liam Barr, 8, sat at his desk all packed and patiently waiting for the cue.
The school year, for Barr, was “pretty good.”
“I am going to Camp Spindrift with the Y this summer,” he said.
For fifth-graders, their class will be the last to graduate from Veterans.
Ashllyn Francisco, 11, is ready for middle school.
“But I am also kind of nervous,” the fifth-grader admitted.
Jhorvel Velasquez, 11, wasn't entirely happy that it was his last day of classes.
"I feel kind of sad that I am leaving this school because it feels like my home," he said, explaining that he has been at Veterans since kindergarten.
“Veterans, this is for you!” Velasquez said, as he jumped in the air, gave his teacher a smile, and raced out the door.
For the past seven years, Principal Matt Fusco has been leading the charge at Veterans and is now leading the move to St. Ann.
"It has been really emotional talking to parents," he said.
As Fusco said an official farewell over the intercom, schoolchildren rounded the corner of the hallway one more time as they headed for the door.
"I’m going to miss these walls," one kid said, looking over at his classmate.
