BOSTON — After getting more time over the weekend to review the state Senate's far-reaching, week-old police reform bill, Sen. John Keenan said Monday morning he still does not think there has been sufficient time to vet the legislation that proposes to create a new system to license police officers.
Keenan, a Quincy Democrat, spoke up on Friday to support Republican Sen. Ryan Fattman's efforts to delay debate on the police bill.
With time running out for Beacon Hill to agree on legislation this month, Fattman has used procedural tactics during the past three sessions to postpone consideration and an expected vote on the bill. Keenan said he supports reform, but worries that at a time when people need to come together the bill is dividing people. He mentioned the proposed limits to qualified immunity, which is opposed by the Massachusetts Coalition of Police.
"I have worn out my phone battery probably three to four times over the course of the last two days doing the outreach that I would have liked to have had the chance to do before last Thursday, but I still don't feel like I've had sufficient time to get a grasp of the issues, to get a sense of alternatives and to get some real facts and figures on some of the issues involved in the bill," Keenan said on his way to the Senate chamber on Monday morning.
The Senate's session was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., but still had not gotten started at the bottom of the hour and it was unclear whether any member would again try to postpone debate.
Supporters of the bill, including Senate President Karen Spilka, have defended the proposed changes to qualified immunity, and argued that the best forum for senators to voice their concerns is during public debate on the floor.
Sen. William Brownsberger on Saturday called the language in the bill regarding qualified immunity "solid," but Keenan, who like Brownsberger is a lawyer, said he found it "confusing."
"You have to be careful of unintended consequences related to these language changes. And so I'm hopeful that we'll be able to find language that addresses the issues that we're trying to address and I'm not sure we're there yet," Keenan said.
