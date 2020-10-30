John Paul Moran is a Republican who is gay and Catholic. He’s a former MIT scientist who worked on a space telescope. And he once pitched a reality TV show about surfing.
“I was even in a rock band,” Moran said. “I’ve got this very diverse background.”
The 54-year-old Billerica resident now has another line on his resume, as a challenger to Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton of Salem in the 6th Congressional District.
In a time when campaign events are limited due to COVID-19, Moran has been trying to capture voters’ attention by driving around the district in a Ford truck emblazoned with his name. He describes himself as a “fiscally conservative and socially liberal” candidate who would bring his experience as a small businessman and political outsider to Washington, D.C.
“I’m a full-throttle believer in the American dream and maximum opportunity,” he said.
Moulton, who is seeking a fourth two-year term in Tuesday’s election, has a different description of his opponent. Moulton said he has refused to debate Moran because he “traffics in alt-right conspiracy theories, and I’m not going to play any part in giving him a platform for his fringe Q-Anon views.”
Moulton’s campaign provided a screen shot of Moran’s Twitter account retweeting a photoshopped picture of Nancy Pelosi with President Donald Trump’s hair that was originally posted on an account called Anon60.
Moran denied being a follower of QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory that believes Satan-worshipping pedophiles are seeking to undermine Trump.
“I don’t even know what QAnon is,” Moran said. “It’s absolutely slander to say I’m part of a QAnon conspiracy because I retweet a picture of Nancy Pelosi with Donald Trump’s hair. I thought it was funny. I would do that again.”
Moulton said his only interaction with Moran came at a rally that Moulton hosted in Lynn to protest cuts to the U.S. Postal Service. Moulton accused Moran of “shouting down” a 94-year-old Marine Corps veteran at the event.
“That tells me everything I need to know about John Paul Moran,” Moulton said.
Moran denied shouting down the veteran. He said he spoke up to challenge Moulton on the controversy over mail-in voting.
“I was arguing with Seth Moulton, not with the 94-year-old,” Moran said.
Moran: ‘I have my own ideas’
Moran grew up in New Jersey and was an All-American runner at the University of Rochester in New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in optics. His first job was working as a scientist at MIT Lincoln Laboratory testing the optics of a space-based telescope. He went on to start his own digital marketing company, a surfing apparel and films brand, and a screen printing shop in Everett, and earned an MBA at Boston University.
Moran said he believes in many traditional conservative values, such as limited government, but said he is more liberal on social issues such as LGBTQ rights. He has proposed creating a “Peace Corps for America” for the nation’s youth; a “Defense of Small Business Council” to serve as a voice for small businesses; and an “Opportunity for All Act” to protect non-traditional lifestyles.
When it comes to COVID-19, Moran said there’s been “a lot of overreaction from people who don’t understand science.”
“Of course COVID was a crisis,” he said. “I’m all for common sense protections, but when you see Target being able to sell shoes and dresses and stay in business, but the small family-owned business for 30 years is shut down, nobody can argue that’s fair.”
Moran voted for Trump in 2016 and attended his inauguration. He says now that he is a supporter of Trump’s policies, not his personality.
“But I’m not, as Seth Moulton says, a Trump acolyte,” Moran said. “I have my own ideas.”
Moran decried the partisanship in Washington and said he would work with both sides. But videos on his campaign website show a more divisive approach to politics.
Speaking to a crowd at a campaign event in Gloucester, he framed the national election as “America vs. the radical crazy Communist left.” Talking about Joe Biden, he said, “How can that creep get elected?” As for Biden and Moulton, he said, “I think they both suffer from mental illness.”
In another video, Moran accused Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s vice presidential candidate, of “sleeping her way to the top” in her home state of California.
Asked about those videos, Moran said of the Harris remarks, “I said that?” As for his comments in Gloucester, Moran said he was playing to a “red meat audience” and noted that he immediately backtracked from using the word ‘Communist.’ He has since deleted the rally video from his Facebook account.
Moulton: ‘I love this job’
Moran criticized Moulton’s unsuccessful run for president and accused him of not spending enough time in the district and responding to constituents. Moulton pointed out that his office won a 2020 Democracy Award from the Congressional Management Foundation for running the best constituent service operation in Congress.
“I love this job,” said Moulton, who is quarantining at home until Monday because a member of his family had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. “My family and I love living in Salem, and it’s an honor to work for all the people of this district. I ran for president because I thought a combat veteran (Moulton served four tours in Iraq as a Marine Corps officer) should take on Trump and I’m always going to do the right thing for our country.”
As for recent accomplishments, Moulton cited a bill that he introduced establishing 988 as the nation’s suicide prevention and mental health hotline. Trump signed the bill into law on Oct. 17. Moulton also pointed to a report issued last month by the bipartisan Future of Defense Task Force that he co-chaired.
“Internationally we live in an increasingly dangerous world,” Moulton said. “I’m someone who will never forget what it means to put your life on the line for the country.”
