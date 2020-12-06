MANCHESTER — It's official. Christmas by Sea has come to town.
You could say it kicked off after Thanksgiving when many spots around town, including First Parish Congregational Church and Town Hall, were decorated to shine brightly as part of Winter Lights, a scenic drive that showcases more than 150 places on Cape Ann lit up to help all celebrate the joys of the season.
Then the event really got rolling Friday with the Holiday Stroll, which offered $500 in gift cards to a lucky person who visited 12 of the 14 participating retailers Friday through Sunday. The winner will be announced at noon Wednesday on capeannchamber.com.
On Sunday, Santa Claus hit the streets atop of a fire enginefor his annual parade around Manchester. He passed out boxes of animal crackers to children he saw on the parade route.
Meanwhile he Manchester Garden Club has decorated the Trask House, Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., for the museum's open house. On display are vintage toys from the museum's collection and a toy training running through a winter village. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 protocols are in place. The museum's website is under repairs so email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org or call 978-526-7230 with questions.
The Downtown Holiday Scavenger Hunt will take place Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13. More information may be found at mbtsrec.com.
Also this Saturday and Sunday, Manchester Essex Middle and High School students will be caroling downtown beginning at 1 p.m.
Winter Lights, a month-long event, continues daily from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. A Google Drive app and brochure highlight participating locations in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester. More information, the map and the brochure may found at https://www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann