If you had told a teenage Elise Sinagra that the love of her life was going to be her community, she wouldn't have believed you.
"When I was a teenager and deciding which Cassidy brother was going to be the great love of my life, if somebody would have told me that it was going to be my community I would have said, 'No, it is going to be Shaun Cassidy," the Gloucester native laughed, thinking back to the days when the American singer was pulling the heartstrings of so many young people.
But sure enough, many years later Sinagra has been serving her community in a variety of roles and now has the opportunity to use her leadership skills to serve as Gloucester's new director of elder services.
"As it turns out, it really has been my community," Sinagra said, explaining that she has really tried to get plugged into all different aspects of the community.
In her new role, Sinagra's work will encompass that of now-retired Rose Baker Senior Center Executive Director Lucy Sheehan, and the direction of programs and services outside of the senior center's scope.
"I'm honored to serve my community in this important role. I can think of no greater privilege than attending to the needs of our seniors," Sinagra said. "Lucy left an incredible legacy of committed service to build on and it's my goal to do just that."
While it may be her first city-appointed position, it is certainly not Sinagra's first time assisting vulnerable populations in Gloucester.
After 10 years in marketing, Sinagra said she chose to shift her career towards doing "something that helped people."
After earning a Master of Social Work degree from Salem State University, Sinagra would go on to work as a job developer at Action Inc. in Gloucester, be the founding executive director of Family Promise North Shore Boston, and provide constituent services in the office of Congressman John Tierney.
Her most recent job was as director of marketing and community integration at Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Washington Street.
She currently serves on the board of directors of Action Inc., the Disability Resource Center in Salem, and the First R Foundation in Gloucester, and Friends of the Gloucester Council on Aging.
"For many years we've benefitted from a highly committed board, the remarkable accomplishments of the Friends of the Council on Aging, and Lucy's dedicated leadership to make the Senior Center hum with activity," said Fred Cowan, chairperson of the Council on Aging board. "Although yes, it's a tough time today to take on such an important role, we know that Elise Sinagra's unique blend of experience and her deep knowledge of the community puts us all in a strong place to address our shared goals."
Sitting outside the newly painted Rose Baker Senior Center at 6 Manuel F Lewis St., Sinagra explained that while the building is not open to the public due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, she and her team have a lot planned for the coming months.
"There is a lot in the pipeline," she said, explaining that she can't go into many specifics.
"The one thing I can say is that it is an age to be creative, to think outside the box more than ever before, and to be really flexible," Sinagra noted.
She explained that senior center are focused on addressing food insecurity and social isolation.
"We are looking forward very much to the day that this place is filled once again with music and laughter and friendship," Sinagra said, looking up at the Senior Center's baby blue walls. "But in the meantime there is stuff in the pipeline."
"Nothing is off the table," she added.
