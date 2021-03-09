MANCHESTER — Bibliophiles again have an opportunity to browse the stacks at Manchester Public Library.
The library, 15 Union St., is hosting limited browsing hours starting this Thursday, March 11, be appointment. Seniors and high risk patrons can book a 45-minute session from 10 a.m. to noon, while others can reserve a slot between 2 and 5 p.m.
Those wishing to use a computer should book an appointment to do so when they reserve a time to visit.
Only four patrons at a time will be allowed in the building during each browsing session, and those with reservations are asked to arrive on time to enjoy the full visit to browse the collection, check out materials and to utilize self-service computer time, scanning, printing and faxing. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory when inside the building, and staff will clean and sanitize between each session for safety.
Librarians ask that if anyone cannot make their appointed time to please call ahead and cancel so others will have a chance to enjoy this service.
Reservations for 45-minute browsing times will be available by calling the library at 978-526-7711.