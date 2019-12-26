This year saw the beginning of new, big-budget construction projects, historic law changes and year-long celebrations in the Cape Ann towns of Rockport, Essex and Manchester.
Buying booze in Rockport
The year 2019 will be remembered as the year Hannah Jumper turned over in her grave. In February, Whistlestop Market at Crackerjack's became the first store in town since 1856 to sell beer and wine for customers to take home and enjoy.
Rockport has been notoriously free of any alcohol ever since Hannah Jumper and her band of disgruntled wives destroyed the town's booze barrels with hatchets in 1856. A referendum passed in 2006 to allow restaurants to serve beer and wine, and in 2013, voters decided to allow one grocery store to hold a liquor license.
Whistlestop Market was officially recognized by selectmen as Rockport's only "grocery store" in January, entitling it to the town's only alcohol license for grocery stores. Since then, it has been the only place in town where patrons can purchase alcohol and take it home with them. Last year, voters determined that specialty beer and wine stores were allowed to open in town, but none have.
Essex celebrates bicentennial
It's been 200 years since Ipswich's Chebacco Parish was established as the town of Essex, and a group of locals made sure to keep the celebration running all year long.
The Essex Bicentennial Committee, led by Dawn Burnham, planned one event each month to commemorate different aspects of the town's history. Residents participated in ice cream socials, tours of the Chebacco Parish Burial Ground on Main Street, and, most recently, a seniors-only winter soiree at Town Hall.
The main event, planned personally by Burnham herself, occurred in August over two nights. On the 9th, some 3,000 to 4,000 people gathered at Shepard Memorial Park to view a grand fireworks display. The event was made possible by a generous donation by Selectman Andrew Spinney and his wife, Amy. The following day, a grand parade took over Route 133 and the rest of downtown. In addition to the many floats created by Cape Ann organizations, businesses and residents, the Aleppo Shriners of Wilmington marched in their first appearance at a North Shore parade in over 30 years.
A new Manchester school
During the summer, Manchester Essex Regional School District officially started building a new Memorial Elementary School in Manchester. Site prep began in June and construction started in August. Since then, the steel frame for the two-story academic wing is up and crews are currently laying down its concrete flooring.
The new wing will feature three 900-square-foot classrooms per grade, four special education classrooms and two projection rooms. Students are expected to move in for the 2020 school year, when phase two of construction will kicks off. While classes are in session, the school's main atrium, two pre-K classrooms with their own side entrance, administrative offices and a combined cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium will be built next door. Students will travel back and forth to the old school building to use the gymnasium and cafeteria. The entire project is expected to be completed by November of 2021.
A new home for Rockport DPW
This fall, Rockport residents voted to replace the town's aging Public Works facility, known colloquially as the "DPW Barn." Town officials have argued since 2016 that the 60-plus-year-old building is a safety liability as it is not up to current building code standards. That year, Town Meeting narrowly shot down plans to replace the barn, but in 2019, voters were able to get the job done.
Currently, the DPW is looking for contractors to bid on the project.
The plans for the new building were near identical to designs presented to voters in 2016. After Town Meeting approved the project in September, town voters OK'da Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for the $12.25 million project at the ballot box later that month.
Essex public safety facility
For decades, the town of Essex has been trying to move its police and fire departments out of the Memorial Building on Martin Street. To much of the Town Building Committee's relief, 2019 was the year despite a fair share of hiccups.
At the beginning of the year, the Town Building Committee began surveying perspective parcels of land for the combined police and fire facility to be built on. One by one, its options fell by the wayside. Each plot that could realistically fit the building was privately owned, and each owner was skittish about selling to the town. Town officials were becoming so desperate that they briefly discussed what their options regarding eminent domain. However, by the end of the search, the Town Building Committee went with its dead-last choice — the town-owned, 1.7-acre parcel on John Wise Avenue, located next to the Spring Street Cemetery.
In order for the new public safety building to fit in the space, town officials needed to purchase the privately owned, 0.8-acre plot at 11 John Wise Ave. Luckily, its owner was willing to play ball. The land was purchased by the town for $785,000 shortly after the deal was OK'd by Special Town Meeting in February. The historic barn on the property will be removed sometime next year. G&R Construction, hired to build the facility, will hang on to its wooden frame for its own use.
The combined police and fire facility should be up and running by January 2021, and the old Martin Street building will be completely demolished the following May.
New police chiefs
Manchester police Lt. Todd Fitzgerald and Essex police Sgt. Paul Francis were promoted to chiefs of their respective departments this year.
Fitzgerald, a 28-year veteran of the department, was appointed in November after serving the position in the interim. Former Chief Edward Conley III left in March to serve as chief of the Gloucester Police Department. Conley was originally hired over Fitzgerald, a finalist at the time, in 2016.
As he took the reins, Fitzgerald said he would like to see the department maintain its accredition by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, which it achieved for the first time in January, and maintain the community policing procedures he implemented as interim chief. He'd also like to see the department move into a more accommodating facility in the near future.
Francis was sworn in August, just days after former Chief Peter Silva began his retirement. Francis has already restructured the department; there are two sergeants that cover both day and night shifts, and the court officer duties are now being handled by the two detectives. Future plans include appointing a traffic enforcement officer.
