ROCKPORT — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, DPW employees are hoping to light up the Rockport's holiday tree on the first Saturday in December, as is tradition.
"We're going to try to get the lights on it (on Tuesday)." said Chuck Osmond, the Rockport Department of Public Works' public properties foreman. "It depends on how many of the smaller trees we put up — the ones around Main Street and Bearskin Neck."
Unfortunately, this year's tree lighting ceremony won't be open to the public. Osmond said it would most likely a small gathering with selectmen and the Linn family of Gloucester, who donated this year's tree.
"We won't be having any parade or celebration," he explained.
The Linns — Brian, Diane, and their 12-year-old son, William — have lived in East Gloucester for a little over a decade.
"I was born and raised in Rockport until moving out for college" Brian Linn said. "When we moved in (to the East Gloucester home) we'd say the tree in the back would be perfect for the Rockport town tree. Recently it got to the point where it was either time to trim it or time to cut it down."
Contractors with Rockport Public Works transported the 40-foot tree from Gloucester to downtown Rockport on Tuesday morning. Jeremy Carr, the lumber department head at Ace Hardware at Rockport's Whistlestop Mall, lent his labor and the company's crane truck for the removal.
Last Tuesday, the Rockport DPW and Ace Hardware at Whistlestop Mall worked together to cut down the nearly 40-foot pine, transport it across town lines and hoist it up at Dock Square.
"Some years it's hard to find a tree and some years aren't," said Osmond. "The Linns had a beautiful tree right in their backyard."
