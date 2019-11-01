The City of Gloucester will hold a municipal election Nov. 5 for mayor, city councilors at-l…

Gloucester elections

The City of Gloucester will hold a municipal election Nov. 5 for mayor, city councilor at-large, ward councilor, and School Committee. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The polling places are:

Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.

Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School, 11 Webster St.

Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church youth center, 140 Prospect St.

Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.

Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.

Ward 4, Precinct 2: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.