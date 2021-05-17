Thanks to the craftmanship of Gloucester resident Gino Mondello, a dory now sits in the front lobby of the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing.
Installed Friday by a crew of volunteers including the Y’s Tim Flaherty and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, the dory represents the past, present and future of Gloucester.
“During these trying times of a pandemic, (the dory) exemplifies that we are all in the same boat,” said Ted Costa, Tarr’s aide.
Costa noted that both Flaherty and Tarr see the dory as a symbol of one of the original forms of exercise in a sea of new equipment.
The dory is surrounded by a plethora of other ocean-themed centerpieces — a mural of Gloucester’s landscape, the work of local artists, masts, and lights that imitate the wind blowing through a sail.
David and Eliane McKechnie helped fund the dory with a generous donation.