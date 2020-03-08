BOSTON — Scores of incumbent lawmakers could be getting a free pass back to Beacon Hill this fall, with few challengers so far stepping up to run against them.
The nomination period for candidates for seats in the House of Representatives and Senate, Governor's Council and other elected offices in the state primary and general election got underway more than two weeks ago. Candidates have another two months to gather the required number of signatures from voters to qualify for the ballots.
While many incumbents have pulled paperwork to run for reelection, few challengers have come forward, according to the secretary of state's office.
Both House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, are seeking reelection from their districts. As of Friday, neither had a challenger.
DeLeo, who has served six terms, recently became the longest continuously serving House speaker in state history. Spilka, who took the Senate gavel last year, is seeking a second term.
Locally, only three of 20 lawmakers from the North Shore and Merrimack Valley had drawn challengers as of last week.
Incumbent State Rep. Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly, faces another challenge from Euplio "Rick" Marciano, a retired Green Beret who is running as an "unenrolled" candidate unaffiliated with a political party.
At least three candidates are seeking the First Essex District House seat held by Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who is seeking a third term.
Alexander Williams, an Amesbury Republican who ran unsuccessfully for the First Essex Senate seat in 2018, is running as an "unenrolled" candidate for the House seat.
Two Democrats are seeking the party's nomination to challenge Kelcourse in the Nov. 3 general election.
Amber Hewett, a Newburyport Democrat and offshore wind energy campaign manager for the World Wildlife Fund, is making her first run for elected office with a bid for the seat.
She will face Matt Burton, an Amesbury Democrat and student at Boston College Law School, in the Sept. 1 state primary.
Meanwhile, Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-West Newbury, could face another challenge for his Second Essex District seat from Boxford Democrat Christina Eckert. She also has pulled papers to run.
Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, is seeking a second term in the 18th House District and hasn't yet drawn a challenger.
"I'm not leaving anything to chance," she said. "The Republican Party is actively trying to recruit someone to run against me, but we'll have to see what happens."
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is seeking another two-year term but so far has no challengers. Tarr has served more than 20 years in the Senate.
The region's other senators — Barry Finegold, D-Andover; Joan Lovely, D-Salem; Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; and Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn — also have drawn no challengers to date.
Gov. Charlie Baker is riding high on his popularity — the Republican is among the most popular governors in the country, according to the polling group Morning Consult — as he weighs an unprecedented third term.
But, overall, the state GOP so far hasn't fielded many candidates to challenge incumbent Democrats.
Two years ago, Democratic candidates and incumbents solidified their party's grip on state politics, while Republicans saw their minority in the Legislature shrink. Republicans currently hold only 31 seats in the 160-member House. In the Senate, they have four of 40 seats.
GOP thinned even more with the departures of Sens. Donald Humason Jr., of Westfield, and Vinny deMacedo, of Plymouth, longtime lawmakers who left for other jobs. Who fills their seats, as well as three other vacant House seats, will be decided on the March 3 in special primaries and a general election on March 31.
Candidates for state Senate must submit at least 300 certified signatures from voters within the district they are seeking to put their name on the ballot; those running for House seats must submit at least 150 signatures, according to the secretary of state's office.
Senate candidates must have lived in Massachusetts for at least five years and reside in the district when elected. House candidates must have lived in the district for at least one year.
The deadline for legislative candidates to submit signatures to local election clerks for certification is April 28.
Candidates for federal and statewide offices have until May 3 to submit the paperwork.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.