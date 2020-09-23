The city is about to get a whole lot spicier.
Taj has officially opened at 3 Duncan St. and is serving traditional Indian dishes and cocktails to spice things up on Cape Ann.
“I think that Gloucester needs something different,” said general manager Stefanie O’Neill of Serenitee Restaurant Group’s new Indian-style restaurant. “We thought Indian would be the best option seeing that the closest place for Indian food would be in crossing the bridge into Beverly.”
As Gloucester's only Indian restaurant, Taj will serve fan favorites as well as put a modern spin on some traditional Indian cuisine.
“I want to uphold the flavors that we all know and appreciate, from your tikka masala and the Indian food that everyone loves, but then also pay homage to those techniques and traditions that are used,” said Serenitee corporate chef Graeme Gilchrist, who is opening chef at Taj.
Gilchrist, who most recently won the Food Network’s competition "Chopped," enjoyed the challenge of creating the menu.
“Indian food is kind of difficult because there is no one consistent recipe for everything,” Gilchrist said. “Everyone from different regions of India or different chefs have their own idea of what something should taste like. ... I was able to put my own stamp on it and use techniques and use ingredients from both northern and southern India and make it my own.”
To get started, Gilchrist is serving snacks such as Indian pickles, aloo tikka and butter chicken samosas served with chutney. Salads include Indian chopped salad and cauliflower pakora — which is fried in a spiced chickpea batter, and served with a smoked yogurt, raisin and tamarind puree, cashew, cilantro, and lime.
There main dish meat and vegetarian options, such as spiced-rubbed, yogurt-marinated chicken breasts and the well-known paneer tikka masala served in a creamy spiced tomato and onion curry.
Taj's take on fan favorites such as garlic tikka masala and butter chicken samosa offers a milder spice than traditional Indian food, inviting to the Indian cuisine novice.
While the main dishes and snack menu are enough to fill you up, don’t forget to leave room for Taj’s kheer rice pudding, mango gelato, and pistachio ice cream.
The cocktail menu will focus on using spices such as ginger and turmeric to tie up the meal.
"It had to be very complementary toward Indian food, which is surprisingly kind of hard," manager O'Neill said. "A little different from what most people in the area are selling. There are some different varietals, but varietals that will pair well and make the food shine."
Cocktails include — but are not limited to — a chai white sangria, ginger turmeric martini, and vanilla chai espresso martini.
Taj’s menu will cater toward vegetarian, gluten-free, and health conscious options.
“I feel that is kind of necessary in today’s climate,” Gilchrist said.
Alter ego by day
But wait, there is more.
The physical space of the restaurant is unique because besides being an Indian restaurant by night, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily it becomes Serenitee’s Breakwater Roasters.
Opened in early August, Breakwater Roasters' new coffee shop at 3 Duncan St. serves local roasted coffee, lattes, teas, kombucha and pastries.
The space will be used by both the Indian restaurant and coffee shop, with two hours between operations for the eateries to shift gears.
While the cuisine of the two are starkly different, not much about the actual space will change.
“I didn’t want to do too much of a drastic change in between,” O’Neill said. “We are kind of going for a coastal bohemian style.”
The biggest difference in aesthetic: tables will be lit up to compensate for the dwindling light that seeps into the shop throughout the day.
“We wanted to decorate in such a way that ties everything together as one big unit,” she explained.
Having spent seven years working in the fine dining industry, Gilchrist has identified how the needs of customers have shifted and how Taj will meet a constantly changing palate.
“The world doesn’t really need fine dining right now. The world needs comfort and really good quality food and that is something that Serenitee provides,” he said. “Especially with Indian food, it is going to be interesting to really step back and provide health conscious, almost medicinal food for people, which is really beautiful.”
