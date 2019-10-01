One of the state's top public health officials warned Tuesday that it's too early to know for sure, but "there are some indications this could be a very bad flu season."
Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the state Department of Public Health, made the remarks as several Cape Ann organizations — and many primary care providers — continue to push for widespread vaccination. Madoff says almost everyone older than 6 months old should get vaccinated.
"Flu is a very serious illness and every year in Massachusetts there are thousands of cases and hundreds of hospitalizations and (also) deaths," he said.
So far, he said, there has been plenty of flu vaccine available for patients statewide.
Symptoms of the disease, which often begins to spread around Thanksgiving and usually peaks in January or February, include sore throat, cough, high fever body aches. A DPH spokesman said a small number of cases have been reported this fall and a Cape Ann physician said the small number of recent local cases have all been people who were traveling to other parts of the country or abroad.
The patients at greatest risk of serious complications are younger than 6 months, elderly or suffering from other serious illnesses, Madoff said.
While emphasizing that it's too early to know for sure how severe this year's flu will be, Madoff said one reason for concern is the severe flu season that hit Australia during the winter that's just coming to an end. Researchers don't know for sure why flu spreads more in winter but hypothesize it may be because dry air typical of the season is better than summer air at transporting the water droplets that carry the virus and that people tend to congregate in tight quarters more during the winter.
The sickest Cape Ann flu victims often end up at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester or Beverly Hospital, both owned and operated by Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Dr. Mark Gendreau, chief medical officer for both hospitals, said preparations already are underway at both. Staff are being pushed to get vaccinated and patients who haven't received vaccines are being prompted to do so.
Gendreau said from everything he's seen at the two hospitals and heard from community health care providers, the vaccine supply has been adequate.
A question going forward will be whether the researchers who collaborate in the preparation of each year's vaccine cocktail got it right for this year's flu season. Influenza encompasses several strains and the better a vaccine is tailored to the strain that takes hold in a given year, the better it will prevent widespread infection. That won't be clear until at least December.
Patients this year also have more options than in the past for treatments that can be administered upon the onset of flu and can reduce the severity of a given case and its duration, Madoff said.
Every year there are some people who object to receiving the vaccine, but Madoff said, "There are very few people who have a reason not to get the flu shot."
FLU CLINICS
These no co-pay clinics are being held in Cape Ann's communities. Nurses ask that you wear short sleeves and please bring your insurance and new Medicare cards.
Gloucester: Thursday, Oct. 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cape Ann Farmers Market, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave.; Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 8 to 11 a.m., in the cafeteria at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St.; Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m., in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.; and Thursday, Nov. 14, from from 3 to 6 p.m. in the community room at Bank Gloucester, 160 Main St.
Essex: Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium of Town Hall, 30 Martin St. It is also National Drug Take-Back Day at the police station, 24 Martin St., and Clam Fest at Shepard Memorial Park, behind Town Hall.
Manchester: Date to be determined.
Rockport: None currently scheduled.
