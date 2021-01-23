One Cape Ann restaurant got highly creative in pivoting to keep its business afloat, using both an indoor pool area and outdoor decking to create a novel dining experience.
Cape Ann's Marina Resort and its Mile Marker One waterfront restaurant on Essex Avenue have taken a two-pronged approach to continue to provide safe ways for diners to enjoy a meal out.
In its first approach, the marina hotel's indoor pool was transformed into a large dining area with a row boat placed in the center of the pool to enhance the maritime effect, along with unique lighting made out of old boatyard propellers hanging from the high ceilings, and illuminated pool balls that float on the water.
With the benefit of the natural sunlight that streams through the pool area windows, staff added a 25-foot wall adorned with live plants and greenery to create an open dining area.
"Our indoor dining is going well because it is spacious and we have something other restaurants don't because of the indoor pool ventilation. The system extracts air from the room and brings in fresh air from outside and it passes through eight filters every minute," said Tobin Dominick, a managing partner of the resort.
As winter ensued, four igloos were built along the waterfront deck adjacent to Mile Marker One that proved to be popular.
"We shrink wrap more than 500 boats a year so the igloos are not much different for us to build by hand," Dominick said.
The success of this experience led management to create four more igloos, which seat from two to six people. Each igloo has a different color scheme, including one candy-striped igloo and another with Olaf, a character from the film "Frozen," on the door.
"The igloos are disinfected after each party and there is constant air flow inside the igloo through the deck floor and vented ceiling, so this is very COVID-friendly," said Patrick Hurd, general manager.
The igloos, the inside waterfront dining room and newly renovated bar area and poolside dining are open Wednesday through Sunday for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There is take-out and delivery service as well.
Hurd said the idea behind the changes was to create a destination-type experience for the North Shore during the pandemic.
"We are seeing a lot of local residents plus many from neighboring communities taking advantage of our dining who haven't dined with us prior," he said.
There is another benefit to these innovations.
"While we hope to all get back to normal, we have made the investment to keep our year-round business going as much as possible and to keep our employees working," Dominick said.
More information is available by visiting milemarkerone.com.
