If you’re interested in helping to shape the future of open space and recreation in Gloucester, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) is looking for your input.
Gloucester's open space and recreation plan will guide the city’s decisions and investments to protect, maintain and improve open space, parks and recreational resources. The plan will also make Gloucester eligible for state funds.
The city and itsOpen Space and Recreation Committee already hosted a virtual community meeting and open house which is now available on the city website.
Residents can participate in the Virtual Open House any time through Monday, May 10, at http://www.gloucester-ma.gov/131/Open-Space-Recreation-Committee.
Questions? Contact MAPC Regional Land Use Planner Courtney Lewis at clewis@mapc.org.