NEWBURYPORT — Institution for Savings awarded and pledged more than $430,000 to Cape Ann and North Shore charitable groups and nonprofit organizations during the third quarter, with the Amesbury Carriage Museum receiving the largest grant of $25,000.
Institution for Savings has a trio of charitable foundations — the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, Main Street Rockport Foundation, and the 2 Depot Square Ipswich Foundation — which awarded and pledged $431,956 in charitable grants in the third quarter.
The $25,000 grant to the Amesbury Carriage Museum grant will be used for construction of its Industrial History Center at Mill 2 in Amesbury, Institution CEO and President Michael Jones said in a prepared statement.
“Our communities are blessed with so many generous nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of those they serve,” Jones said. “As a mutual savings bank for nearly 200 years, the Institution for Savings shares a very similar vision, which is why we are committed to dedicating a portion of our assets each and every quarter toward making our communities better places i1n which to live and work.”
The Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation also gave a $23,750 grant to Salisbury’s Pettengill House for programs and services; $18,800 to the Salisbury Elementary School PTA to purchase Chromebooks and iPads for students; and $12,000 to the Greater Newburyport YWCA to support its sliding-scale child care program.
Recurring payments were also made on several large grants approved earlier by the Institution, including; $100,000 to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport; $100,000 to Essex County Greenbelt, headquartered in Essex; and $30,000 to the Triton Education Foundation.
The Main Street Rockport Foundation gave undisclosed sums to Action Inc., based in Gloucester; Beverly High School; Essex Merchants Group; First R Foundation, based in Gloucester; Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce; Rockport Art Association; Rockport Exchange; Rockport High School; Rockport Youth Basketball; Senior Care Inc., with offices in Gloucester and Beverly; Symphony by the Sea, based in Beverly; and The Gloucester Fund.
The Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation also gave undisclosed amounts to: Amesbury Cultural Council; Amesbury Youth Hockey League; Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Food Festival; Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce; Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness; Link House Inc.; New England Exchange Club Foundation; Northern Essex Community College; Sean Perkins Foundation; Town of Salisbury; Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards Inc.; Amesbury Middle School; Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank Inc.; Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley Inc; General Charitable Society of Newburyport; Horizon Club, Inc of Newburyport; Joppa Flats Running Club; Lucy’s Love Bus Charitable Trust Inc.; Newbury Elementary School; Newburyport Art Association; Old South First Presbyterian Church; Salisbury Elementary School PTA; St Vincent De Paul; The Actors Studio of Newburyport; The Pettengill House; Triton Regional High School; and YWCA Greater Newburyport.
The 2 Depot Square Ipswich Foundation gave undisclosed sums to: Agawam Youth Hockey; Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church; Boxford Police Department; Citizens Inn Inc.; Habitat for Humanity; Hamilton Wenham High School Ice Hockey Boosters; Ipswich High School Football Boosters; Ipswich Rotary Charitable Trust; Lifebridge North Shore; LiveStrong; My Brother’s Table; Pine Grove School PTA; and The Trustee of the Reservations.
A complete list of grants can be found at www.institutionforsavings.com/charitable.htm.
