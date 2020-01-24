Institution for Savings raises 200th anniversary flag

NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings Bank, which has branches in Gloucester and Rockport, marked its 200th anniversary Tuesday by raising a commemorative flag outside its main office building on State Street.
The flag depicts the bank’s original building along with a banner commemorating 2020 as its bicentennial year.
Before the flag was hoisted to the top of the flagpole, bank President and CEO Michael Jones addressed a crowd of bank employees, trustees and friends outside the building. During his short speech, Jones reflected on the company’s longevity and offered a hopeful sentiment moving forward.
“This institution has been through wars, recessions, great depressions, fires ... . We’re survivors, and our existence, to me, is infinite, and our success is unlimited. So we just have to continue on.”
The Institution for Savings was created Jan. 31, 1820, when the Massachusetts General Court granted a charter requested by 34 prominent Newburyport residents who asked to incorporate an institution “for the purpose of receiving money on deposit and investing the same to the best advantage of the owners thereof.”
Opening deposits of $465.10 were collected on the first day.
For its bicentennial year, the company is planning a dedicated website with information and historic photos (ifs200.com); a commemorative coin; a series of activities and events throughout the year marking 200 years; a historic wall calendar (now available at all offices); a video; and a hardcover history of the bank to be published later this year.
The bank also filed plans to expand Newburyport headquarters main office at 93 State St.
If approved, the plans would increase the number of employees in the building from 23 to 30. The bank consists of the original building on State Street, constructed about 1872, and an addition to the rear built in 1980. The proposed two-story addition would be to the rear of the 1980 structure.
“I’m really proud that I’m the leader of this institution at this time,” Jones said during the ceremony Tuesday. “When you go home tonight, look around and you’ll see what the Institutions for Savings has done for this community.”
