BOSTON — Lawmakers are taking aim at insurance companies with a plan that forces them to cover COVID-19-related claims filed by businesses and eliminate "virus exclusions" in many policies.
A measure filed by Sen Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, would mandate that any policy covering business interruption or the loss of use of property by a business extend to public health emergencies such as those arising from the pandemic.
The bill would also prohibit insurers from denying coverage to businesses for losses resulting from "viruses, bacteria or microorganisms."
"It is unacceptable that our local mom-and-pop shops pay insurance claims to protect against incidents of this nature while not being permitted to access much-needed funds," DiZoglio said. "Insurance companies have done just fine during this emergency – and are sitting on significant money, set aside to pay out claims like these, that our small businesses desperately need."
Business owners have voiced frustration with insurers’ refusal to cover losses stemming from government-ordered closures. Some have sued their insurance companies seeking payouts.
Under the proposal, payouts for COVID-19 claims would still be subject to caps written into a policy limiting total losses or the timespan of a business interruption. The changes would only apply to policies written for businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
A similar proposal filed during the previous legislative session picked up more than 50 co-sponsors but ultimately failed to pass.
Such proposals are strongly opposed by insurers who argue that forcing them to cover pandemic-related losses would bankrupt the industry.
"Business interruption insurance and other commercial policies are not designed to, nor did they contemplate coverage for, closures of businesses due to a global pandemic," said Chris Stark, executive director of the Massachusetts Insurance Federation.
"Typically this coverage is for losses triggered by and associated with property damages, unless the policyholder expressly contracts for and pays for coverage for non-damage business interruptions policies," he said.
The legislation, if approved, will have a "ripple effect" across the commercial insurance market, he said.
"Simply stated, extending coverage to risks that an insurer has not collected premiums for in order to save jobs may end up having the opposite effect in the insurance industry and beyond," he said.
Nationwide, insurers could be on the hook for $125 billion to $380 billion per month if they are forced to cover pandemic-related business interruption claims, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
If virus and bacteria exclusions are removed from the claims, the industry faces $50 billion to $150 billion in monthly losses, the group says.
But Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said many small business owners dutifully paid insurance premiums, in some cases for decades, on policies "that they expected would be paid out if incidents arose."
"A lot of restaurants put their faith and trust into these policies, thinking they would be covered for a catastrophic event," he said. "Instead they were burnt."
