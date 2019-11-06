The Gloucester High School Interact club is selling a Thanksgiving Roll meal as fundraiser.
For $10, a Thanksgiving Roll — a sandwich of shredded turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo — chips and a cookie will be delivered to purchasing diners next Thursday, Nov. 14.
Orders must be received by this Friday, Nov. 8. They may be placed by emailing ghsinteract01930@gmail.com or faxing to 978-281-9733, Attn: Michael Perreault. Before placing your order, please inform the club if a person in your party has a food allergy.
Checks should be made payable to GHS Interact.
The club is the high school affiliate of the Gloucester Rotary Club. It takes on a variety of projects each year for organizations in the community, including organizing an annual holiday party for pupils at Pathways for Children and hosting other parties for students in Gloucester's public schools.
The club also helps to staff the annual holiday store for Wellspring House, participates in the Rotary's annual January Polar Plunge to raise money for Rotary's global project to eradicate polio, and runs the annual benefit Pizza Taste-Off to generate funds for the American Cancer Society.
Questions may be directed to ghsinteract01930@gmail.com.
