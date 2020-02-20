Investigation into Flynn disappearance continues

The search for a Gloucester woman who went missing on Super Bowl Sunday and the investigation into her disappearance continues.
Abbie Flynn, 59, of Saint Louis Avenue went for a walk around 4 p.m. Feb. 2 after she had prepped her house to host a Super Bowl party. When her guests arrived two hours later, Flynn wasn't home and, as of Thursday, had not returned.
"There are no updates at this time," a spokesperson for John Guilfoil Public Relations, representing Gloucester Police, told a Times reporter on Thursday afternoon.
Since Flynn went missing, members of the Gloucester Police Department have worked alongside personnel from the New Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, and State Police in looking for Flynn.
Police have used approximately 20 police dogs and State Police dive teams to search land and sea.
Flynn is a white female with brown hair, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Originally, Flynn was believed to have been wearing a red jacket when she left the house. Last week, police said that based on the family's assessment, Flynn might have been wearing a navy blue LL Bean puffer jacket, LL Bean shoe boots, blue jeans and possibly a flannel shirt.
Gloucester Police are requesting that any information of Flynn's whereabouts be reported to 978-283-1212.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
