Investigator says no evidence mayor violated law

An outside investigator hired by the city to review complaints filed against the mayor in recent months found that Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken did not violate any laws, but has violated multiple city rules and standards of conduct.
A press release from the mayor's office Tuesday afternoon announced that a professional investigation was conducted by Regina M. Ryan of Discrimination and Harassment Solutions, LLC, on behalf of the city, to investigate complaints filed by Harbormaster Thomas Ciarametaro, Jr., Community Development Director Jill Cahill, and former HR Director Donna Leete. That review concluded that evidence did not support claims of legal violations by the mayor, but that she did violate the City’s Standards for Professional Communication in the Workplace by using profane language.
In their formal complaints, Ciarametaro — who filed suit against the mayor in Essex Superior Court — and Cahill both accuse Romeo Theken of making abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding race, religion and sexual orientation about city officials and employees and members of the public. Cahill's complaint was filed with the city, not in court.
"In general, I continue to be disappointed in the mayor’s professionalism," Cahill told the Times on Tuesday. "I was in meetings with her today and was in her office with the CAO and assistant CAO as well. The first I learned about it (the report) was on social media."
"I have yet to receive a copy of the report and I made the request in May," she added.
Leete, who retired last year, wrote a letter to the editor published by the Times in April, outlining her own experiences of how she said the mayor created a hostile work environment. She subsequently filed a formal complaint with the city against the mayor.
Leete declined to comment on Tuesday until she spoke with her attorney Meredith Fine.
Ciarametaro's attorney, Liam T. O'Connell, was not immediately available for comment.
In the investigatory findings, Ryan stated that “by directing profanities and angry outbursts at subordinates she (the mayor) impairs their job performance and causes unnecessary stress."
The report also found that Romeo Theken violated city personnel confidentiality rules by discussing a complaint during an in-person meeting with the complaining parties present, and by discussing job performances with other employees.
Next steps
Ryan, in concluding that the mayor violated city rules and standards, recommended that if disciplinary action can be taken against the mayor, then some punitive action is appropriate for her violations of policy. She stressed, however, that was a separate legal issue that her report did not address.
To ensure similar violations don't happen again, Ryan advised that all city employees — including elected and appointed officials — should receive training on harassment; receive and sign policies for code of conduct and anti-harassment at each time of appointment or election; receive training on the code of conduct and effective communication; and receive instruction on how and to whom they can report unprofessional conduct by city officials.
Ryan also noted that an Anti-Harassment and Discrimination Prevention Policy should be re-distributed to all employees and that the city should abandon the practice of allowing “formal” and “informal” HR complaint resolutions.
The mayor’s response
In Tuesday's press release, Romeo Theken said she accepted the professional findings on employee complaints and pledged to expand sensitivity training and respectful workplace initiatives.
"I deeply regret my choice of language and any other violations found in these findings," she said in a prepared statement. "While the pandemic crisis challenged us all to change how we work, having a commitment to the highest standards remains a necessity."
According to the press release, Romeo Theken has worked with public trade groups for additional training, including professional management webinars from the Mass. Municipal Association.
Additionally, the release states, her administration has continued in-person training series for city leadership, including upcoming sessions on sensitivity training.
The City Council is currently drafting a City Council Code of Conduct Resolution while the city's HR Director Holly Dougwillo is working on a code of conduct for all city employees.
"I appreciate the serious managerial insights which have been brought to my attention," Romeo Theken said in the statement. "Everyone who knows me knows that I am passionate, authentic and opinionated. I accept these findings and will continue to improve my management skills to better myself as an effective, professional manager and as mayor.”
