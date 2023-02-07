ESSEX — Friends and strangers are buoying a local family left homeless by a fire as investigators seek a cause.
Eric Doyon, his partner Kristen Coughlin and three of their five children home at the time escaped the blaze late Friday that burned their two-story home at 75R Wood Drive on Chebacco Lake to the ground.
In the aftermath, Doyon and neighbor Kristina Crestin set-up a GoFundMe account, https://gofund.me/50d838a3, with a $50,000 goal to assist his family. As of 4 p.m. Monday, 255 donors had given $38,170.
“We’re trying to come to grips with everything,” Doyon said Sunday. “We left with just what we had on.”
On Monday, fire investigators from the Essex Fire Department and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office were back on Wood Drive, combing through the fire debris, trying to piece together the reasons for the blaze. They had spent much of the weekend there, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in Stow.
“The preliminary evidence does not suggest a suspicious cause,” said Wark, adding the investigators are doing their due diligence.
“Every investigation is dictated by its own facts,” he said. “Some investigations are very short and some are lengthy. It depends on the nature of the evidence.”
“It’s still an investigation at this point,” said Essex fire Chief Ramie Reader. “We believe it’s from the chimney but you still have to go through the process. Right now, you really can’t say much until it’s been investigated.”
The home is total loss, Reader said Monday. Crews responding to the fire Friday night were hampered by high winds and the Arctic air mass, fighting the blaze in minus-17 degree weather.
Reader said the fire was especially difficult to fight because of the close proximity of nearby homes to the burning structure at 75R Wood Drive.
“It was a tough location,” he said. “We were lucky to contain it to that one spot.”
Reader said he was happy no injuries were reported in the blaze.
“No one got hurt, which was a blessing,” he said.
