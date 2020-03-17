Some Cape Ann restaurants and bars are quickly pivoting their business models from sit-down to delivery and takeout-only in effort to stay in business and keep employees working during a state-mandated closure aimed at decreasing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"I am certainly going to stay open," said Dean Salah of George's Coffee Shop. "We owe it to the people in the community who have supported us."
The beloved diner at 178 Washington St. in Gloucester is one of many restaurants affected by Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement Sunday that restaurants and bars are no longer permitted to serve customers in-house until early April.
Take-out and delivery are still allowed.
While George's have always done take-out, Salah is now offering delivery.
"It is a modification for the time being as we try to help people if they really don't want to come out of the house," Salah explained.
This is a new challenge for 106-year-old Woodman's of Essex at 119 Main St. in Essex.
"We have survived a lot of floods, hurricanes, flus, and people have been through the Great Depression and recessions, stock market crashes," said Maureen Woodman, director of sales for Woodman's catering. "What we are concerned is keeping our employees healthy and trying to hold on to them as long as we can."
The seafood restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for takeout and staff have cleared out the dining room to make more space for "social distancing" as people wait for their food.
Those who do not want to go inside may have their food brought curbside, per request.
Woodman's has yet to integrate delivery and advises patrons to look out for updates on its Facebook and Instagram page.
While not in its full catering season, Woodman's has already lost the business from five events planned in March and two in April. All the March events that were canceled received a full-refund.
Because Woodman's produces fresh, home cooked-food at the restaurant, it did not have pre-cooked food to dispose of due to the cancelled events.
"We would never be ordering food far ahead for an event," Maureen Woodman said.
Not all food establishments have been as lucky to maneuver as quickly as George's and Woodman's..
The Rhumb Line Bar and Restaurant, 40 Railroad Ave., will most likely be closing for the foreseeable future.
"It is Armageddon," manager Fred Shrigley said, explaining that the restaurant will lose $7,000 on Tuesday alone and anywhere from $12,000 to 13,000 in revenue on a weekly basis.
"It is just a disaster all the way around," he reiterated. "I had a 150 pounds of corn beef, cabbage, turnips, potatoes and everything all cooked (for St. Patrick's Day) when the governor put this in with one day's notice."
The Rhumb Line has sold 25 corn beef and cabbage dinners as of 2 p.m. Tuesday and expected to sell 30 or more for its last supper.
"That is about $700 verses $7,000," Shrigley said. "It is ridiculous."
Other restaurants closing for a time include Seaport Grille, 6 Rowe Square, until April 6; the Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St.; and Passports at 110 Main St.
The owners of Passports were testing takeout at its sister restaurant, Machaca on Rogers Street. "Our goal will be to do the same at Passports but for now, please help us keep business happening by ordering takeout from Machaca," the owners posted on Passpports' Facebook page. "As you know, these are tough times for our restaurant staff."
Meanwhile, as restaurants ramp up take-out options and Cape Ann residents work to distance themselves from others, at least one food delivery service is busier than ever.
Delivery Shark, a Gloucester-based food delivery service for Cape Ann, has hired additional staff to meet the demand — from customers and local restaurants.
"We have got a lot of new requests from restaurants that we didn't service in the past as they try to do whatever they can do to keep them afloat," said Brian Parisi of Delivery Shark.
In the past few days, Delivery Shark has picked up an additional six restaurants, and now provides delivery service for 20 restaurants on Cape Ann.
"Like anytime, you eventually get sick of what is in your own fridge and you want to let the professionals cook," Parisi said. "People still need to eat, you know."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
